Hey there Upper East Siders, Gossip Girl here. Just letting you know I'm back for a second season of HBO Max's reboot of the show that's all about me and what I write about you all. You might see a couple of additional old faces from the original Gossip Girl this next season - so read on to find out when you'll see me back, how you'll be able to watch me and what you can expect to happen.

This is everything you need to know about Gossip Girl reboot season 2.

A release date of 1 December 2022 was confirmed for season two of the Gossip Girl reboot in the US so that's now running.

For those in the UK, season one of Gossip Girl the reboot arrived in the UK on 25 August 2021 following a release in the US on 8 July 2021. Season 2 is now available to stream on BBC iPlayer, going live on 11 April 2023.

How to watch and where to watch Gossip Girl reboot season 2?

The Gossip Girl reboot is a HBO Original series so you'll need your subscription to the HBO Max streaming service to be able to watch season 2.

For the UK, Sky has a programming deal with HBO for HBO Originals, but the BBC snapped up the Gossip Girl reboot. You can watch it on BBC iPlayer.

How many episodes of Gossip Girl reboot season 2 will there be?

Season 1 of the Gossip Girl reboot featured 12 episodes with the first six airing before a mid-season break. There will be 10 episodes for season 2. A mid-season break is also expected again.

The original show went on for six seasons and there were a total of 121 episodes. We're hoping to see the reboot offer the same longevity but for now, all we know is a second season is here.

Who is expected to be cast in Gossip Girl reboot season 2?

Kristen Bell - the voice of Gossip Girl (both in the reboot and the original series) - is back. And we should hope so too, because it really wouldn't be the same without her.

Other characters that return for season 2 include:

Whitney Peak as Zoya Lott

Jordan Alexander as Julien Calloway

Eli Brown as Otto ‘Obi’ Bergmann IV

Thomas Doherty as Max Wolfe

Emily Alyn Lind as Audrey Hope

Evan Mock as Akeno 'Aki' Menzies

Tavi Gevinson as Kate Keller

Savannah Smith as Monet de Haan

Zion Moreno as Luna La

We saw cameos from some of the original Gossip Girl cast members in season 1, including Eleanor Waldorf (Margaret Colin), Cyrus Rose (Wallace Shawn), Nelly Yuki (Yin Chang) and Georgina Sparks' son Milo (Azhy Robertson), and it looks like we will get more in season 2.

The teaser released in June - which you can watch a little further down - showed what appears to be Georgina Sparks (Michelle Trachtenberg) clapping in a theatre with the video saying "It only takes one spark... to start a fire", before continuing "And I have a feeling this city is about to burn."

It has since been confirmed that Michelle Trachtenberg will be returning as Georgina Sparks in the second season. Showrunner and executive producer Joshua Safran said to Teen Vogue: "She's an anarchist. She'll just do anything and just for any reason she decides. So we brought that energy to the first show, and then we brought that energy back to this one. She's the same, and that's what I think is so fun, that Michelle is older, we're all older, Georgina is older yet has the exact same energy. She's out of time."

He added: "Where she's introduced has a tie to the first show that I love, that is so funny, and it relates to characters from the original show, and she just has this little run of dialogue about how she's been interacting with characters from the original show in the last 15 years. It's one of my favorite parts of this whole season."

What is expected to happen in Gossip Girl reboot season 2?

While we don't know exactly what season 2 of the Gossip Girl reboot will focus on, there will be plenty of drama based on the official trailer - which you can watch below. Things look like they will really heat up and there are also plenty of open storylines from season 1.

Joshua Safran said the second season is "definitely messier". It was on the back of a question about how Audrey's mum Kiki feels about her daughter's relationship with her father, which the answer was "v complicated".

Safran also said the biggest chnage from season one to season two would be: "The things I said we wouldn't do in S1, a certain character makes us do in S2".

The showrunner said we can "of course" expect more "throuple" scenes, and that Zoya's motive for the second season will be "to figure out who she is".

Safran told Teen Vogue: "I always knew that if we got to a season two, the characters themselves, now that they have been manipulated by Gossip Girl for a full season, would start to play into Gossip Girl's hand.

"That would be the place for us to go back to doing that stuff that the first show did so well because we would've, A) established ourselves as our own entity, but, B) if you're a group of teenagers and Gossip Girl is screwing with you, it took a while for Blair and Serena even to fall into... they weren't pushing each other into the Seine or into fountains early. That was because Gossip Girl's influence gets to you so much that it amps you up, and that's season two … There are catfights, and people get pushed into a fountain."

Is there a trailer for the Gossip Girl reboot season 2?

There is indeed. It was officially released on 10 November, though HBO removed it from their channel. You can watch it below though thanks to JoBlo Streaming & TV Trailers.

The official Twitter account also released a mini teaser, which you can watch below.

How to catch up on previous seasons of Gossip Girl, both the reboot and original

Netflix stopped streaming the original Gossip Girl on 31 December 2020. If you want to watch the original upper east siders, you can watch it on HBO Max in the US.

In the UK, all six seasons of the original Gossip Girl show are available on BBC iPlayer and Sky On Demand. They arrived on the BBC's service on 19 August 2021.

You can buy also buy the original Gossip Girl seasons from iTunes, Amazon and YouTube.