Key Takeaways Leaked images revealed likely details of the upcoming GoPro action camera.

We may see an upgraded battery with longer battery life -- a welcome improvement for action cameras.

We could see new Lens Mods and an auto-detection feature as well.

The GoPro Hero 12 Black is only a few weeks from being a year old, which means excitement is building for the latest release from the action camera giant. Ahead of the assumed launch, though, a massive leak just exposed details about what we may be looking forward to in the new action camera. GoPro and DJI leaker Igor Bogdanov, known by @Quadro_News on X, revealed numerous photos of the Hero 13 Black along with a few details of the new specs and features in a long thread on the topic.

GoPro Hero 12 Black Sensor Size 1/1.9-inch 8:7 Video Resolution 5.3K 60fps Photo Resolution 27MP Battery 1720 mAh Enduro Size 71x55x34 mm Weight 154g Water Resistance Waterproof up to 10m Lens Replaceable hydrophobic lens protector Expand $400 at Amazon $400 at Best Buy $400 at GoPro

1 A slightly changed design

A new grill and a slightly taller body

Leaked photos of the new camera reveal a new grill on the front of the device and a slightly taller design. Beyond that, though, the camera looks very familiar. It does appear that GoPro did away with the blue-flecked finish of the Hero 12, though, which I will be sad to see go. The leaks also suggest that you will, unsurprisingly, still be able to take advantage of various bundled kits, as you have been able to for some time.

2 A higher-capacity battery

More battery life is always better

The leak claims that the GoPro Hero 13 Black will feature a higher capacity battery, which may be the reason for the slight size increase. If the leak is true, the battery will be bumped from 1,720mAh to 1,900mAh. This will supposedly allow the Hero 13 Black to shoot over three hours of 1080/30p video or 90 minutes of 4K30p and 5.3K/30p video.

More battery life is always a good thing, especially for devices like action cameras, which are frequently used in situations where charging may be a challenge or downright impossible. Improved battery life would certainly be a welcome change, then, and we hope this one ends up being true.

3 New Lens Mod accessories for the GoPro Hero 13 Black

Macro content from a GoPro?

In addition to the new camera, we may see a few new Lens Mod accessories, including a macro lens. The leak suggests that the macro lens will allow for manual focus that gets four times closer to your subject. Closeup content is one area in which action cameras have traditionally lacked success, so if this is true, it would add to the camera's versatility and enable even more creative content.

It also appears we will be getting a new ultra-wide-angle lens mod for the Hero 13, with a field of view of up to 177 degrees. It's not clear how this differs from the current existing Max Lens Mod, which also offers a 177-degree field of view. Additionally, the leaked packaging suggests an anamorphic lens option, which would help with shooting cinematic aspect ratios like 1.40:1 and add halo and lens flare effects. You can currently buy third-party anamorphic lenses, but an official GoPro one would be beneficial.

4 Auto-detection of Lens Mods

Automatic settings based on your mod

One reason a GoPro specific anamorphic lens would be advantageous is if a detail found on the leaked product packaging is correct. If you look closely, there's mention of "Lens Mod Auto-Detection." That name suggests the new camera will select an aspect ratio or settings based on the Mod you have attached, making it easier to use Mods and get high quality content.

5 Video spec upgrades on the GoPro Hero 13 Black

Sadly, no sensor upgrades

The only specs that can be gleaned are from the photo of the GoPro Hero 13 Black packaging included in the leak. The packaging, unfortunately, hints that we won't see an upgraded sensor in the latest action camera, which is rather disappointing. However, it does suggest there will be HLG HDR video, which will help with more natural-looking footage on HDR displays. There's also mention of "enhanced audio," though it isn't clear if that is referring to an updated internal mic or the ability to connect external mics.

6 A new budget-friendly GoPro model

We may get two models at once

GoPro

Finally, it looks like GoPro may grace us with two new models instead of just one. According to a separate leak that rumors have also backed up, there will likely be a more affordable, entry-level option available simply called the GoPro Hero. The leaked description for that camera describes it as "tiny by design and easy to use, our smallest 4K camera features a rugged super-light design, simplified controls and more."

GoPro last released a compact, budget-friendly model in 2022 with the Hero 11 Black Mini, so it would be a welcome addition to have another version. Not everyone needs the pro-grade flagship model, after all, but that doesn't mean they don't want an action camera in general.