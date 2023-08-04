A new leak has given us our first look at the upcoming GoPro Hero 12 Black, which is expected to launch next month, and there's plenty to get excited about.

The leaks come just days after DJI launched its latest action camera, the Osmo Action 4. Which has been heralded as the best action camera for low-light recording, but it would seem that its stint on the throne will be short-lived.

A 1-inch sensor, 4K 240fps and a larger dislay

A leaked image shows that the Hero 12 proudly boasts about its 1-inch sensor, which is even larger than the 1/1.3-inch sensor at the heart of the Osmo Action 4. And given that the larger sensor is the main draw of the Action 4, that's got to sting a little for DJI.

In our review, we noted that the Action 4 offers significantly better low-light performance compared to the GoPro Hero 11, owing to its larger sensor. The difference is immediately noticeable and stabilisation is improved in dim conditions, too. In theory, the Hero 12 should be even better, as the sensor once again increases in size.

It also sports a much larger rear display, with even bezels on all sides. This results in a much more modern look and should make it a bit easier to tap through the settings menu, so it's a welcome change.

Elsewhere, the design looks to be similar to the last couple of GoPro generations, so it will retain compatibility with endless mounts and accessories, and presumably, it'll be rugged and waterproof, as usual.

On the bottom of the rear display, the on-screen text shows that the camera is set to record in 4K 240fps – which is double the maximum 4K frame rate of the Hero 11 Black.

If it proves accurate, it means that the GoPro Hero 12 Black will offer the most impressive slow motion that we've seen on a consumer camera to date – perfect for a camera that's all about action.

While the Twitter account that has shared these images has no track record of GoPro leaks, the images are very convincing, leading us to believe that they may be the real deal.

Other rumours suggest that the Hero 12 might be able to record at up to 8K 60fps, and while it might be possible, we're not too sure about the credibility of this claim – or if it's something that people would even want, realistically.

Whatever the case may be, it shouldn't be long before we find out. The Hero 10 Black was released in September 2021, and the Hero 11 Black in September 2022, so the Hero 12 is likely just around the corner.