GoPro GoPro Hero 11 Black If you're looking for the best GoPro, look no further than this top-of-the-line action camera that shoots in up to 5.3K. Save 50 per cent on it at Adorama right now. $499 at Amazon $199 at Adorama $499.99 at Best Buy

If you’re traveling this summer or trying to capture some great moves for your socials, you’re going to want to pack a great action camera.

With waterproofing features and a durable design, you can expect to take your camera to the most rugged places and still get great footage, but they can be pricey. The best part? Right now, you don’t have to spend hundreds to get one; the GoPro Hero 11 camera just went on sale for only $349, saving you 30 per cent at Amazon.

If you want a smaller and lighter version of the Hero 11 Black with more simple controls, the Hero 11 Black Mini is 50% off at Adorama or Best Buy. You can get it for just $200 for a limited time.

GoPro GoPro Hero 11 Black Mini $199 $399 Save $200 The GoPro Hero 11 Mini is a compact and rugged action camera that offers 5.3K video resolution with HyperSmooth 5.0 video stabilization for incredibly smooth footage. It features two sets of folding mounting fingers for versatile mounting options and is waterproof up to 33ft/10m. $199 at Best Buy $199 at Adorama

The Hero 11 Black and Hero 11 Black Mini both share most features and upgrades, making it challenging to decide which is the better choice. The Hero 11 Black has a dual-display system, allowing for easier control and vlogging, while the Hero11 Mini lacks a display, making it more suitable for situations where you primarily wear the camera on your body or gear and value its smaller size and additional mounting support.

Why we love the GoPro Hero 11 camera

In addition to being named the top action camera available on the market currently, we love that the GoPro Hero11 built on its predecessor, enhancing its HyperSmooth so you can capture smoother footage. Plus, you’ll get 10-bit color and higher bitrates for beautiful footage.

If you’re taking it out to the waves, you’ll get the same waterproofing and durable case that protects the camera. It also uses a hydrophobic coating on the lens to keep the glass free of water drops.

Capture images or opt to strictly get film footage, and you get a plethora of varying frame rates: 5.3K/60fps, 4K/120fps, and 2.7K/240fps. Choose between these frame rates for optimal performance.

We reviewed the GoPro Hero11 last year and felt that it improved from the Hero11, offering wider fields of view, a slightly lighter frame, and an included Enduro battery. In fact, Pocket-lint’s camera expert, Luke Baker, loved the new lens, saying, “the new HyperView lens was one of the standout features. The extremely wide and distorted field-of-view creates an excellent sense of speed and excitement for first-person shots. It's not something you'd want to use in every scenario, as the distortion is pretty extreme, but when used with a chest mount it looks amazing.”

At 30 per cent off, you can get the GoPro Hero11 for only $349. Add it to your cart today to get the savings.