Whether you're going on a beach vacation, or fancy yourself as the next Evel Knievel, grabbing a good

GoPro Hero 10 Black $299 $549.99 Save $250.99 - Get the excellent Hero 10 Black, along with some must-have accessories, a spare battery and a handy carrying case - all for just $299.

action camera is a surefire way to capture some epic POV shots. And in my view, there are few options more compelling than the GoPro Hero 10 Black.

Grabbing a bundle deal like this is probably the best way to get started, an action camera is nothing without some solid accessories for mounting, and this kit comes with everything you need to get up and running.

You'll get the camera itself, two batteries to keep you recording all day, a mini tripod and extension pole, a magnetic swivel clip mount, adhesive helmet mounts and a handy carrying case to keep it all safe and organised. That's a lot of great kit for such a low asking price.

Why the GoPro Hero 10 Black is worth buying in 2023

It's true that the Hero 10 Black is no longer the latest and greatest model from GoPro, we saw the Hero 11 Black release in late 2022 and it's a brilliant option. However, while the Hero 11 brought numerous improvements to the table, it failed to improve on the resolutions and frame rates offered by the Hero 10. This means that you can achieve almost identical shots with the older model, and do so for significantly less money.

I think the GoPro Hero 10 Black currently represents the best value for money in the GoPro lineup, particularly when it's at such a discounted price. You get 5.3K recording at up to 60fps, 4K at 120fps and 2.7K at 240fps - perfect for epic slow-motion shots. It's all stabilised with the industry-leading HyperSmooth stabilisation, too.

As with other GoPro models, the Hero 10 Black is built to last with a hardy rugged exterior and is waterproof up to 10 meters. So whether you're catching waves on a surf trip or filming the kids cannonballing the pool, you can rest assured that your camera is up to the task.

With GoPros being such small cameras, the battery life isn't the most impressive that you'll find, so I usually recommend picking up a spare battery or two. Thankfully, this kit has you covered, with two batteries in the box you can record for almost three hours of high-resolution footage before needing to recharge. The included mounts keep you equipped for a range of situations, too. The tripod with extension pole is great for filming yourself, as well as capturing some gorgeous timelapse shots, the helmet mount is perfect for first-person POV adventures and the swivel clip is perfect for attaching to a backpack strap or hat.