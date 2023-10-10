GoPro GoPro Hero 10 Black + accessory bundle $280 $379 Save $99 This bundle gets you the awesome Hero 10 Black and GoPro's Travel Kit. The kit includes a spare battery, a handy carrying case, Shorty mini extension pole/tripod, Magnetic Swivel Clip, mounting buckle and thumb screw. $280 at Amazon

This deal nets you the brilliant GoPro Hero 10 Black action camera, along with some accessories to help you get shooting right away. The only additional thing you'll need is a microSD card, and luckily, those are on offer, too.

The GoPro Hero 10 Black launched at $499, but since the launch of the Hero 11 and 12, it can now be found for around $250, which is a bargain in its own right. For just $30 more, you're getting a pack of accessories that are worth over triple that. This includes a spare battery, which is essential if you want to be out shooting all day, the Shorty, which is one of our favourite mini tripod mounts, and the Magnetic Swivel Clip, a versatile mount that can attach just about anywhere. As a bonus, it comes in a neat travel case to keep things organised and protected.

Why should you buy the GoPro Hero 10 Black?

The Hero 10 Black is no longer the latest and greatest GoPro, but it's still as relevant today as it was when it was released in 2021. Both the Hero 11 and Hero 12 use the same chassis and displays as the Hero 10, and they offer the same resolutions and frame rates, too. The main things you lose out on, compared to the newer cameras, are the 8:7 full-frame recording mode and 10-bit colour. Most users are unlikely to take advantage of these features, so it makes a lot of sense to save yourself some cash by choosing the Hero 10 Black.

You can still record epic slow-motion shots in 4K 120fps, and you still get incredibly smooth stabilisation thanks to HyperSmooth 4.0. It's waterproof up to 33ft, just like the newer cameras, and it benefits from a Hydrophobic lens coating that keeps your aquatic imagery looking its best.