Garmin devices are already extremely capable with plenty of features, but those features are typically relegated to the Garmin ecosystem itself and not much more. There's not much you can control from your Garmin watch outside of the Garmin ecosystem. The company aims to change that, though, and it has announced the new option to make premium app purchases in the Connect IQ store using Garmin Pay.

Until now, developers were only able to monetize their apps through what Garmin called "external methods." Essentially, if a developer wanted to charge for its app or features in its app, they would leave a link in the app description, taking users off the platform to pay. It felt very unofficial and unsafe. It kept me from making any Connect IQ purchases and likely was the reason we didn't see many major developers creating options for Garmin devices.

Now, though, the ability to pay with Garmin Pay legitimizes the payment process, making it much safer. That means more major developers will likely be interested and willing to create apps for Garmin devices, which is great news. "This integration also rewards developers for their innovative designs and hard work, with the chance to attract new content and partners to the store," said Garmin in its announcement.

GoPro comes to Garmin

Control your GoPro right from your wrist

GoPro is one of the first major players to jump on board with Garmin's new payment strategy, releasing its GoPro Camera Control app in the Garmin Connect IQ store at the same time as the payment announcement. This app has been available on Wahoo bike computers since this spring, and I've watched in envy as cyclists have been able to control their camera without fiddling with the camera during a ride.

Now, though, I'll be able to do the same on my wrist, at least. The GoPro app costs $5.99 and enables you to control your camera from your smartwatch. You can start and stop recordings, take pictures, and more. The app isn't compatible with all of Garmin's lineup, though. It will work with the D2 Mach 1 Pro, all versions of the Forerunner 255, 265, 955, and 965, the Marq lineup, all sizes of the epix Pro, and all models of the fenix 7 and tactix watches. Unfortunately, no bike computers are on the list of compatible devices, so I'll have to keep waiting for that.

New premium watch faces

Bring Disney and the moon to your Garmin

Although less impactful in terms of functionality, Garmin's updated payment structure also unlocked more premium watch face options for Garmin watches. That includes Disney watch faces to "celebrate all things Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars with four unique watch faces, including a Grogu digital watch face with six poses that rotate around; a digital watch face starring Tony Stark; and analog Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse watch faces where their hands tell the time."

Of course, when you think premium, many likely think Porsche, and there are now three Porsche watch faces available. TaylorMade is offering a golf-focused watch face that "matches the exact dimple pattern of a TP5 golf ball" and displays the score of your last round. Finally, there are three new space-themed watch faces, including the Moon Walker, the Ad Astra, and the All-Day Astronaut watch face. All of the new watch faces are priced at $4.99.