When it comes to smartwatches, there are few that look as gorgeous as the Google Pixel Watch, and $200 is a Black Friday-level discount for such a capable and stylish timepiece. While we know that Amazon still has the MSRP listed as $350 for this one, the reality is that the Pixel Watch is only $80 off. This is still great, however, especially since it's the lowest price we've seen.

Why you should get the Google Pixel Watch right now

Firstly, the design of the Google Pixel Watch is sleek and beautiful, with a circular, domed design that is both stunning and functional - which is a refreshing style difference from Apple's signature "squircle" design. The watch also boasts Wear OS by Google, which makes for a straightforward and user-friendly experience that allows you to get help at a glance, saving both time and effort.

But the Pixel Watch's benefits go beyond just looks and usability. With Fitbit activity tracking, you can stay on top of your fitness goals, tracking things like calories burned and steps taken. And with six months of Fitbit Premium included, you'll have access to even more features and insights.

The watch is also great for tracking your heart rate and sleep patterns, allowing you to get a better understanding of your overall health. And with ECG capabilities, the watch can even assess your heart rhythm for AFib, keeping you informed and proactive when it comes to your well-being.

Perhaps most importantly, the Pixel Watch is great for staying connected and productive while you're on the go. With Google Wallet, you can make contactless payments with ease, while turn-by-turn directions using Maps and event notifications from Calendar help keep you organized. And with the ability to respond to messages, manage your inbox, and even make calls right from your wrist, the Pixel Watch is the ultimate smartwatch for today's connected lifestyle.

All in all, the Google Pixel Watch is a great investment for anyone looking for a sleek and functional smartwatch that can keep up with their busy lives. And at $200, it's a deal you won't want to miss.