Key Takeaways The Pixel 9 features minimal upgrades from the Pixel 8, offering a brighter display and camera tweaks.

The Pixel 9 prioritizes AI enhancements through Gemini integration for contextual assistance.

Current Pixel 8 owners may find the Pixel 9's new features not significant enough to justify an immediate upgrade.

Google has finally pulled back the curtain on its Pixel 9. The latest flagship smartphone from the tech giant launches with a handful of improvements related to its camera and battery, alongside a renewed emphasis on AI through Gemini.

On the less positive side, the Pixel 9 features an underwhelming upgrade to its Tensor G3 processor with the G4 and doesn't come with Android 15 out of the box. After spending a brief amount of time with the device, I began pulling the layers back to see if this year's entry-level Pixel warrants an upgrade for current Pixel 8 users.

See our process How we test and review products at Pocket-lint We don't do arm-chair research. We buy and test our own products, and we only publish buyer's guides with products we've actually reviewed.

Pixel 9 Pixel 9 features a 6.3-inch display and a familiar design. It supports the addition of a 48-megapixel ultrawide lens to its rear camera array alongside Google Gemini and AI features. $800 at Google

The Pixel 9 offers a few standout improvements over its predecessor

The smartphone features a brighter display and camera upgrades

Close

The Pixel 9 includes a minor refresh to its display. This year, the entry-level Pixel phone features a 6.3-inch Actua screen. This is a minor 0.1-inch increase over last year’s Pixel 8. While the increase in size is barely noticeable, Google has upgraded the display's brightness. The Pixel 9 features a 35 percent brighter display with a peak of 2,700 nits. You can also expect the smooth, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 constructed display to provide a variable refresh rate of up to 120hz.

The look and design of Pixel 9 is roughly the same as the Pixel 8. Measuring 6.0 x 2.8 x 0.3-inches and weighing 6.9oz (152.4 x 71.1 x 7.6mm) (196g), this year’s model is slightly larger and heavier than the Pixel 8. Comparatively, its predecessor is 5.9 x 2.8 x 0.4-inches and is 6.5oz (150.5 x 70.8 x 8.9mm) (187g). The increase in size is likely to accommodate a slightly larger battery and camera lens.

Pixel 9 Brand Google Display 6.3-inch Actua RAM 12GB Storage 128GB, 256GB Battery Up to 24 hours Ports USB-C Operating System Android 14 Front camera 10.5-megapixel Rear camera 50-megapixel Wide, 48-megapixel Ultra Wide Dimensions 6.0 x 2.8 x 0.3 inches Weight 6.9oz (196g) IP Rating IP68 Price $799 Expand

Speaking of cameras, the Pixel 9 offers a refreshed rear camera array. While continuing to feature the horizontal camera bar, this year’s model introduces a 48-megapixel ultrawide lens with an f/1.7 aperture. This is a substantial upgrade from the Pixel 8's 12-megapixel ultrawide camera. This joins the 50-megapixel wide camera on the rear of the Pixel. The camera bar's design is also slightly tweaked and is now a standalone island with rounded corners. It’s a subtle change to the design that I think looks quite sharp.

Looking at internal specs, the Pixel 9 features an upgrade to 12GB of RAM, an increase from last year's 8GB of RAM. With the modest upgrade to Tensor G4, Pixel 9’s performance should be improved from last year, too. Keep in mind the Tensor G4 upgrade from Tensor G3 is the most minor the Pixel series has seen yet. However, during my brief time with the smartphone, navigation was fluid and Gemini was responsive. Google has also upgraded the device with a 4,700mAh battery, but says that the Pixel 9 should still last 24 hours like last year's Pixel 8. However, with the Extreme Battery Saver mode on, the Pixel 9 will reportedly feature up to 100 hours of battery, an increase from 75 hours. The Pixel 9 is also estimated to be able to reach 70 percent battery life after charging for 30 minutes, according to Google.

As for storage options, Google is only supporting 128GB and 256GB. For those looking for more expansive options, the Pixel 9 Pro and the Pixel 9 Pro XL support up to 1TB in storage.

The Pixel 9's software and AI offers a mixed-bag

Google is leaning heavily on AI this year

I'm still underwhelmed that the Pixel 9 isn't launching with Android 14. While Android 15 is currently in beta, it's not ready to drop at the same time as Google's new devices this year. Pixel 9 users will have to wait until after launch to discover the full picture of what Android 15 will offer.

Instead of leveraging a refreshed OS, Google is leaning on heavily generative AI to do the heavy lifting. The Pixel 9 touts deep Gemini integration alongside new AI features for photo editing. Using Gemini, the Pixel 9 can take contextual information like an invitation from Gmail, and suggest nearby florists in Maps ahead of a party. Similarly, you can take a photo of a concert flyer and ask Gemini if the event fits into your schedule. The built-in AI assistant can also take information from a text thread and build out an itinerary for you, saving you time in the planning process. Other features include Gemini pulling contextual information from a screenshot. This sounds sort of like Microsoft's now-delayed Recall feature on its Copilot+ PC platform. It's still unclear how useful the feature will be, but I'm interested in seeing how it performs when I get my hands on the Pixel 9.

There are also several baked-in image editing features that leverage AI. One that stands out to me is the Magic Editor’s generative AI functions. Similar to Samsung's Galaxy AI, Pixel 9 users can edit backgrounds, move objects, and tweak photos in other AI-powered ways. Magic Editor is also getting a new ‘Add Me’ feature. For the first time, you can take a photo of a group and then a separate image with the photographer, and then merge the two images together. Is this a feature I'm jumping for joy about? No. But I am interested in seeing how well it works in a real-world setting.

Should you upgrade to Pixel 9?

If you're a Pixel 8 owner, there might not be enough to warrant an upgrade

If you’re a current Pixel 8 owner, it’s likely your interest in Pixel 9 will come down to whether the few notable upgrades matter to you. If the 48-megapixel ultrawide lens, the increase to 12GB of RAM, and a bright display are worth the investment to you, your purchase will be complemented by a few potentially useful AI features and a brighter display to boot. However, if you’re looking for a major refresh and a significant jump in processor power, you may want to hold off until next year.

Google is launching the Pixel 9 with four color options: obsidian, porcelain, wintergreen, and peony (wintergreen is my favorite). The color beams and is super unique when compared to the darker obsidian or near-white porcelain. Shipments for Pixel 9 begin August 22nd starting at $799. Alongside the Pixel 9, Google also revealed the Pixel 9 Pro/Pro Fold, Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Buds Pro 2 during its fall keynote.