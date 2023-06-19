Google is expected to announce the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro later in 2023 and when it does, the two phones could boast some big display changes that will make some buyers very happy indeed.

A new leak claims that there are multiple changes coming to both Google's mid-range and high-end phones, so there should be something new for everyone. And it all makes for positive reading.

All change

This latest round of leaks comes via Android Authority and they might just give us our best feel yet for what the new Pixel lineup will look like.

Starting with the Pixel 8, the most noticeable difference is the fact that it's going to have a smaller display than the outgoing Pixel 7. Last year's phone sports a 6.3-inch display, but the leak claims that it'll shrink to just 6.17 inches in the Pixel 8. Not a huge difference, admittedly. But a difference nonetheless.

That display is also going to get more rounded corners, with Google apparently "more than doubling the corner radius" of the display both top and bottom.

It's a similar story in that regard for the Pixel 8 Pro, too. It'll also have curvier corners, although the display shrinkage is less pronounced - the Pixel 7 Pro sported a 6.71-inch display whereas that will reportedly fall to 6.7 inches in the Pixel 8 Pro. Nobody will notice that, but what they will notice is the flatter glass. Gone is that slight curve that some people disliked so much.

In terms of other specifications, the Pixel 8 will retain the same 2,400 x 1,080 resolution as the Pixel 7. The Pixel 8 Pro will have a 2,992 x 1,344 resolution which is a slight reduction from the 3,120 x 1,440 that Pixel 7 Pro buyers enjoyed. Peak brightness is increasing to 1,400 nits on the Pixel 8 (up from 1,000 nits) and to 1,600 nits on the Pixel 8 Pro (again, up from 1,000 nits) if this report is accurate. That's a big deal, with some of the belief that Google's displays simply didn't quite reach the brightness they should have last time around.

Finally, there are changes coming to the variable refresh rate of the Pixel 8 Pro, too. It'll still max out at 120Hz but it's gaining new options below that. The Pixel 7 Pro managed 30Hz, 60Hz, and 120Hz while the new model will add 10Hz and 30Hz to the mix. Another improvement will see improved transitioning from 60Hz to 120Hz, we're told. "It appears that the Pixel 8 Pro will be able to smoothly change the refresh rate between 60 and 120Hz, unlike the previous generations, which could only use a few predefined rates," the Android Authority report claims.

All of this should make the two new Pixel phones worthy upgrades over last year's models, even before we get to the improved Tensor G3 silicon and other improvements that will surely come to the fore.