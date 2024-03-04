Key Takeaways Share high-quality content on Instagram easily with direct uploads from Google Pixel.

Improvements to Call Screen feature on Pixel, now offering enhanced caller features.

Circle to Search expands to Pixel 7 & 7 Pro, allowing on-screen searches with ease.

Google's back with another feature drop for its Pixel lineup of phones, tablets, and watches. The updates, some of which have already been announced at MWC 2024, start rolling out next week and will bring brand-new features to the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel Fold. Additionally, some older Pixel phones and tablets will be getting features previously only available in more recent models.

Some of the changes will be obvious, such as new Call Screening features or the addition of Fast Pair to older Pixels, while other features -- such as Circle to Search or camera improvements for third-party apps -- might be less noticeable. Below is what you can expect from the latest feature drop once it reaches your Pixel phone.

1 Amazing photos and videos, directly on Instagram

Impress your followers with high-resolution Reels

One of the selling points of the Google Pixel is its ability to capture stunning Ultra HDR photos and videos, but the impressive camera wasn't initially integrated with social media apps. In the past, when you tried taking a picture or recording a video via Instagram, the quality would be lower than photos and videos captured with the Camera app.

Now, you can directly record and share 10-bit Ultra HDR photos and Instagram Reels. You no longer have to record and upload high-quality videos separately. You can just create new videos through the app like normal.

2 Improvements to next gen Call Screen

Tap 'Hello' to get callers talking

Google/Pocket-lint

Google has made a minor but useful improvement to the Call Screen feature. If the caller is silent during call screening, you can tap the new hello button and Google Assistant will prompt them to speak. There's also an option to let the caller know you can't answer at the moment, but you'll be available soon.

This feature is coming to the Pixel 6 and newer models. For now, it only works in English in the US.

3 Circle to Search expands to Pixel 7

Search for anything on your screen

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Circle to Search was introduced for the Pixel 8, but it's now coming to the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. With this feature enabled, you can circle anything on your phone's screen to search for it online. See a picture of someone wearing a cute dress you like? Circle it with your finger or the stylus to search for it. If Google finds it, you can buy one for yourself. It's a similar concept to Google Lens, except you're searching for objects on your screen rather than objects in the real world.

4 Partial screen sharing

Show individual apps instead of your whole display

Google/Pocket-lint

Screen sharing is already built into Google Duo, but it has just gotten much more convenient. Now, when you share, cast, or record your screen, you'll have the option to show a single app rather than your entire display. This change applies to the Pixel 5a and newer phones, as well as the Pixel Tablet and Pixel Fold.

5 Fast Pair

Quickly connect Bluetooth accessories

Google/Pocket-lint

Fast Pair is a feature of newer Google phones that helps users quickly set up Bluetooth accessories they've used on other devices. Fortunately for users who have yet to upgrade, Fast Pair is now supported on the Pixel 5a and later phones, in addition to the Pixel Tablet and Pixel Fold.

6 Google Doc markups

Make handwritten notes in Docs

Google/Pocket-lint

The new markups feature makes it easier than ever to edit Google Docs on your mobile device. Instead of using the on-screen keyboard, you can now use your finger or stylus to make handwritten notes in the Google Docs app. There are multiple colors and highlighters to choose from, allowing for highly detailed feedback.

Google Doc markups will be available to all Android users running Android 8 or higher. If you don't already have a stylus, check out our guide to the best Google Pixel stylus pens.

7 Gboard Voice Toolbar for Tablets

Save screen space with voice typing

Google/Pocket-lint

Once exclusive to newer Pixel devices, the GBoard voice toolbar is coming to all Android tablets with Gboard 13.9 and up. While voice typing is active, the on-screen keyboard is minimized, which saves valuable real estate on a small screen.