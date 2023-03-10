Google continues to roll out its Material You refresh having already brought it to other apps including Messages and Search. Now users of the Play Store can look forward to a new-look account switcher when they next visit the app.

Google hasn't made huge changes in this design tweak and it's possible that some might not actually notice the differences initially. But we're here to tell you that they very much exist. No matter how hard you might have to squint to see them.

The new changes, which were first spotted by the folks at 9to5Google, are all about that account switcher. With the new interface live, the whole thing has a sort of sunken or raised effect, depending on which way you look at it. There's a new sense of depth, to be sure,

That starts with an outer layer that has the Google logo as well as buttons for reading the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. There's also a button to close the window entirely if you just want to get back to browsing for a new game to play. But the internal shape is where everything happens, including a button for managing your account, managing apps, and more.

The actual options don't appear to have changed, nor does the order that they appear in.

This isn't the first time that the Play Store has had a Material You touch-up, of course. The main home page of the app was previously where you'd want to go if you were looking for changes, but this new account switcher has now joined the mix. However, 9to5Google does note that the new look hasn't yet rolled out to the wider group of users. It's possible that the release is being staggered, so if you don't see any Material You goodies just yet, hold tight. We're sure they'll be there eventually.