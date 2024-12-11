Summary Google's favorite Chrome extensions of 2024 include productivity tools like Todoist and Evernote Web Clipper.

Volume Master and Turn Off the Lights are extensions that elevate your video watching experience.

CouponBirds and Keepa help you save money when shopping online.

Google Chrome is one of the world's most popular web browsers, and its Chrome Web Store is full of helpful extensions to make your life on the web easier and more productive. As 2024 comes to a close, Google has announced its favorite Chrome extensions of the year, all offering improvements to your everyday browsing experience.

Google has highlighted Todoist and Evernote Web Clipper as extensions that help you stay productive and focused. Todoist is an extension that allows you to create and manage a daily to-do list. You can keep track of deadlines and organize your tasks at different priority levels. Evernote Web Clipper ensures you never lose a vital website again by letting you save articles, web pages, and screenshots directly to the extension.

Additionally, Google has picked out Momentum as a favorite too, an extension that transforms Chrome's appearance and design. It helps keep you focused on your daily tasks and inspires you with daily quotes. The fully customizable extension lets you change Chrome's background and hide or show different features, like a weather widget and shortcuts to your favorite websites.

Take your entertainment to the next level

These Chrome extensions elevate your video playing experience

Volume Master/ Turn Off the Lights / Pocket-lint

There is nothing like unwinding after a long day at work by watching some videos on YouTube. These two Chrome extensions, which Google picked, aim to make video watching more controllable and comfortable than ever. Volume Master is an extension that gives users more control over their volume. You can adjust how you want videos to sound quickly by boosting voices or bass. It also has a feature that manages which tabs are playing sounds so you can quickly jump to them to control them.

Turn Off the Lights is another top pick by Google, and it does exactly what its name suggests. It takes a bright web page surrounding a video and fades it to be dark like you're in a movie theater. This is great if you prefer browsing in light mode and want a quick way to dim it or if you use dark mode and still want your screen to go even darker.

For shopping online, Google recommends CouponBirds to find and test discount codes for you and Keepa, which helps you track prices on Amazon shopping pages and notifies you if a product you're looking at drops in price. Finally, if you want to have some fun on Chrome, Google suggests checking out Stylish, which lets you create custom skins for webpages, and Ice Dodo, a 3D platforming game.