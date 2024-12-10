Key Takeaways Google's Year in 2024 has come out. The top global trending searches include Copa América and the UEFA European Championship.

Top U.S. search trends included the election, Donald Trump, and the New York Times Connections.

Google's Year in Search takes note of search terms that trended the most, and excludes generic searches, like the weather or Facebook.

Google has released its Year in Search 2024, giving us a glimpse at the searches that trended worldwide this year.

Google is the world's most popular search engine, and as you can imagine, it gets some pretty good insight into what people searched for all year round. 2024 has been a wild ride, from massive sporting events, colossal pop culture moments, and news headlines that broke worldwide.

Before we get into the results, it's important to note how Year in Search works. The results are not the most popular Google search terms for 2024. If that were the case, terms like YouTube, Facebook, or the weather would be listed yearly. Instead, Year in Search takes note of trending searches that had a huge spike in popularity in 2024 (via TechCrunch). All the searches were done through Google.com, not other Google sites like YouTube or its AI chatbot Gemini.

Year in Search 2024 Results

The top 10 trending global searches give us a good insight into what most interested people this year. Looking at the results, it seems significant football tournaments this year captivated people the most, with Copa América and the UEFA European Championship coming out on top, followed by the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, a cricket tournament. Donald Trump, the iPhone 16, and the Olympics almost made the top 10. Here's a list of the top 10 global search trends in 2024:

1. Copa América

2. UEFA European Championship

3. ICC Men's T20 World Cup

4. India vs England

5. Liam Payne

6. Donald Trump

7. India vs Bangladesh

8. iPhone 16

9. Olympic Games Paris 2024

10. Catherine, Princess of Wales

Top 10 trending searches in the U.S.

Global search trends give us a fascinating window into what was on the world's mind this past year, but what was on the mind of millions of Americans? Year in Search also gives data on individual countries' search results so you can better understand what was going on at home. As you can imagine, the U.S. election was the #1 search trend in the U.S. this year, followed by Donald Trump and Connections, the New York Times puzzle game. Here's a list of the 10 top U.S. search trends in 2024.

1. Election

2. Donald Trump

3. Connections

4. New York Yankees

5. Kamala Harris

6. Copa América

7. Hurricane Milton tracker

8. Olympic medal count

9. Toby Keith

10. Liam Payne

Top movie and gaming search trends

Inside Out 2, Deadpool and Palworld are at the top

Marvel/ Pocket-lint

Year in Search also gives insights into what movies and games trended the most globally this year. Disney's Inside Out 2 was a huge success, making over $1.6 billion at the global box office. Naturally, it came out at number one in global search trends for movies in 2024, followed by Deadpool and Wolverine, another massive success for Disney this past summer. Here's a list of the top 5 trending movie searches globally in 2024:

1. Inside Out 2

2. Deadpool & Wolverine

3. Saltburn

4. Bettlejuice Bettlejuice

5. Dune: Part Two

Gaming-wise, the top global searches are different from what you might think. People love puzzle games, as The New York Times Connections was the #1 trending game search this year, followed by Palworld, the survival game that strongly reassembled Pokémon. Here's a list of the top 5 trending game searches globally in 2024:

1. Connections

2. Palworld

3. Infinite Craft

4. Sprunki

5. Helldivers 2

From football to the movies, Google's Year in Search 2024 provides many fascinating insights into what was on people's minds all year. It's a great way to reflect and have a few "oh yeah" moments. If you want to see what other search terms trended this year globally and in the United States, you can head over to Google’s Year in Search 2024 website.