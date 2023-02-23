Mercedes-Benz has partnered with Google on its "supercomputer" plans for future cars.

Mercedes-Benz has announced that it is partnering with Google for its next-level infotainment and navigation systems, as part of a new, proprietary MB.OS in-car system.

Coming to future vehicles, the technology it will introduce includes its own chip-to-cloud architecture and automated driving systems. The Google partnership itself will provide Maps-style navigation data for a Mercedes branded system. This will include real-time and predictive traffic information and automatic rerouting.

In addition, the YouTube app will be available on the infotainment screens to watch videos when parked or using the automated Drive Pilot Level 3 driving system.

Existing cars will also benefit from the partnership, with Place Details coming to all vehicles sporting the latest generation of MBUX. This provides detailed information on over 200 million businesses and places around the world for drivers to access when travelling.

Mercedes' new MB.OS system will also be used to provide expanded entertainment benefits, such as gaming and video streaming. Even productivity use is mentioned, with new partners set to be announced. It will also offer features currently not available, such as reliable range management for the brand's electric cars.

"At Mercedes-Benz, we are dedicated to building the world’s most desirable cars. Accordingly, we made the decision to be the architects of our own operating system - a unique chip-to-cloud architecture that leverages its full access to our vehicles’ hardware and software components," said the manufacturer's CEO, Ola Källenius.

"By combining this in-house expertise with a selection of world-class partners, we will create an outstanding customer experience, from driving assistance, navigation and entertainment, all the way to integrated charging. MB.OS will feature full upgradeability and constant improvements."

Mercedes also unveiled some of the new features coming to its 2023 E-Class. Sporting the latest version of MBUX, it is described by the brand as "more interactive than ever" and has advanced smartphone hook-up.

This includes a switchable dashboard display that enables the passenger to watch streamed content while the driver can remain undistracted.

The range will start with a saloon model and will start to arrive in Europe this summer. The US will be slightly behind, with cars hitting dealerships from the autumn.