Key Takeaways Google Wallet is rolling out a new feature that allows users to store a digital version of their U.S. passport to use at TSA checkpoints.

The digital ID is not a replacement for physical ID; you still need a passport for border control.

The feature will be available to all eligible users in the coming weeks.

Traveling can be a stressful time for many, but this new Google Wallet feature might make it a bit easier. However, there is a catch.

Google has begun to roll out the ability to store a digital version of your U.S. passport in your Google Wallet that you can use at select TSA checkpoints at airports across the country. However, a digital passport can't be used at immigration and border control to enter the country.

"This technology is in its early stages, so it’s important to know that a digital ID in Google Wallet is not a replacement for your physical ID. For now, you need to carry a physical ID with you when traveling," Google said in a blog post.

Related Google's December Pixel Feature Drop is bigger than I expected Google is rolling out its December Pixel Drop, with new features for the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and more.

How to add your passport to your Google Wallet

You'll need to create a new ID pass

Google

Luckily, adding your U.S. passport to your Google Wallet is quite simple. Open the Wallet app and select the prompt to create an ID pass with your U.S. passport. From there, follow the on-screen instructions to scan the security chip on the back of your passport and take a selfie to confirm your identity.

You can only use your digital U.S. passport at select TSA checkpoints in airports nationwide. The TSA's website has a map of which airports support digital IDs. Again, it's important to note that you'll still need your physical passport when entering the country for border control to see.

This new digital ID feature is rolling out just in time for the holidays. Jenny Chang, the VP and GM of Google Wallet, says the feature will be available to "all eligible users in the coming weeks" (via The Verge). Additionally, Google Wallet users in New Mexico can now add their driver's licenses and IDs to the app, joining five other states supporting the feature: Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, and Maryland.