The Google TV Streamer is Google's latest foray into the streaming world, and it replaced the outgoing Google Chromecast. As somebody looking to retire my Chromecast 4K, I thought about making the obvious decision of going for the Streamer, but there were a few different things that gave me pause.

While the Google TV Streamer seems like a perfectly serviceable device, I'd rather not hop onto the first iteration of something, even if it's building off the solid Google TV OS. What it largely comes down to, for me at least, is that Google's new streamer doesn't do enough to make me want to leave the familiar territory of the Apple TV 4K , my favorite streamer on the market. My current plan is to pick up a newer Apple TV 4K and put my aging first-gen one where my Chromecast currently is. From there, my Chromecast goes into a box where it'll stay until I get a TV set up in my basement.

It's not entirely Google's fault, but there are some things I need to see from the company before I can fully consider picking up another streamer from it.

Google TV Streamer The Google TV Streamer is a streaming device designed to support the latest video and audio technologies with AI integration and smart home control. Dimensions 6.4 x 3 x 1-inch Connective Technology Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Brand Google $100 at Amazon See at Best Buy See at Target

Apple has better value to offer me

And Google ground to make up

Apple / Pocket-lint

Apple has been refining the Apple TV 4K since 2017, and the original Apple TV dates back even further than that. Over the years, tvOS has matured into a very solid piece of software, and it's still surprising me with new features such as 21:9 support.

That's not saying Google can't get there or isn't close, but as somebody who has been rocking a first-gen Apple TV 4K, I don't see the value in going for Google's new device. Price is a big factor here, and at $100, it's really not that far off from the $130 Apple TV 4K that has a few more features.

It's tough to make the leap to an entirely new platform when the price is that close, and it's even tougher when you have subscriptions through Apple that you would have to cancel and swap over to Google. I understand that it's something you have to sit back and think about if you don't own any streaming device, but that's not the case with me.

Pocket-lint's review of the Google TV Streamer paints it as underwhelming, but notes that it's an upgrade over a Chromecast. It's a feature-rich product that supports all the modern HDR formats, the audio formats, and streams in 4K. For most people, it does everything you'd want.

If you're already in the Google ecosystem, a Google TV Streamer makes sense, and the same goes for Apple owners going for an Apple TV 4K.

It might get better over time

Timing is everything

Google

While I don't think the Google Streamer has a spot in my home today, that doesn't mean it won't ever. Unlike some other Google products that weren't given the chance to mature, Google doesn't appear likely to abandon the streamer. This means things that Apple is ahead with, like 21:9 ultra-wide support thanks to a late 2024 update, could be in the cards for Google.

Unfortunately for Google, that time is not right now. As long as Apple offers a competitive price with Google, I don't see a reason to ditch the Apple TV 4K. This gap could widen even more if Apple decides to come out with a streaming stick to pair with the existing Apple TV, but that's a discussion for another day. It took me a while, but I've come to appreciate the Apple interface, and I don't really feel like ditching it to learn something all over again.

The hope I have is that Google gives this device time to build up an audience, something that's not always the case with the company -- Stadia being an example. Considering how Chromecast stuck around for as long as it did, I have faith Google will keep building on the foundation of the Streamer.

How the Google Streamer can win me over

Hope is not lost

9to5Google / Pocket-lint

Before I grabbed an Apple TV 4K, I had never owned a single Apple product, and I never really considered getting one. What won me over was Dolby Atmos on Apple Music. I was looking for a service that could show what my surround sound setup was capable of, and it did just that. To put it simply, I was won over by Apple thanks to features nothing else had.

There may come a time when Google has a feature that I can't miss, but that isn't the case right now. I can't think of much the Google Streamer does that the Apple TV 4K doesn't. I'm not a person with a lot of brand loyalty, and I'll go with whatever the best product is.

I still don't own another Apple product, even though I'd benefit greatly from an iPhone or iPad with my Apple TV.

The point is, there might be some sort of feature added to the Streamer, one that I can't even think of at the moment, that might prove to be a tipping point. That's also a situation where the lower price could come in handy. From where I'm sitting, there just doesn't seem to be a big reason for me to ditch Apple and go to Google, even if I'm buying a second device.

While it's not a huge deal for me, the Apple TV 4K having more storage than the Google TV Streamer is a big selling point for a lot of people. Google could easily make up ground there with a future iteration, but it's another example where Apple comes ahead.

I'm not here to yuck on anyone's yum, and if you picked up the Google device that you're happy with, then there's nothing to worry about. I'm sure it's a perfectly fine little machine that does what you ask of it. The big thing giving me pause is the pricing, and if Google could slash it down a bit more, or add more features to it, then I would give it another look.