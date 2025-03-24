Summary Google TV Streamer supports several Dolby audio formats, including the immersive Dolby Atmos.

Google and Samsung have developed an open-source audio format, Eclipsa Audio, to rival Dolby and DTS.

Samsung TVs resist Dolby audio due to licensing fees, opting for open-source, creating a worthy rival.

Last September, the Google TV Streamer was introduced to consumers as a long-awaited update to the Chromecast and a potential alternative to the top streaming devices by Apple and Roku. The results were somewhat mixed. While it provides a fair amount of customization within a popular operating system, its price tag is fairly high. The design is great, but it struggles to stand out unless you're someone who enjoys a vast interconnected smart home filled with Google products.

The TV Streamer has received a couple of updates since its release, and the latest changes have unnerved some audio enthusiasts because of apparent limitations when it comes to sound formats. Here's what to know about Google's evolving relationship with both Dolby and Samsung , and what it means for the future of sound.

Google TV Streamer audio format options

Plenty available, with some exceptions

Google TV Streamer provides support for Dolby Digital, a basic audio format, as well as top higher-tier options in Dolby Digital+ and the immersive format Dolby Atmos. Notably, when the device first bowed, it could detect two other formats: Dolby TrueHD and DTS:HD. The former offers lossless audio through a seven-channel system, while the DTS option also provides 7.1channel sound, albeit slightly compressed. While neither offers the spatial quality of Dolby Atmos or DTS:X, both provide high-quality audio for mid-range systems.

Apparently the detection was a bug, however. It doesn't seem Google intended to support these formats, and in a recent update, they were removed. These formats join DTS:HD MA and DTS:X as unavailable options by Google. With the update, Google didn't remove any available formats, but the timing does draw some attention to what it's doing with audio because of a January proceeding.

Google and Samsung look to rival Dolby Atmos

A new format may change the sound landscape