A statement from Google confirms it is working on a fix, and it will be back in the "coming months."

Freeplay offers 150+ live TV channels, and is only available in the U.S.

Do you have a Google TV device and can no longer access the Freeplay app anymore? Well, don't worry, you're not alone. Google has intentionally removed its Freeplay app from its Google TV devices due to an issue with it crashing.

In a statement to 9to5Google, Google said it pulled the Freeplay app from affected devices and that a fix is coming. The Google TV Streamer doesn't seem to be affected.

"While rolling out the new Google TV Freeplay guide, we discovered an issue that can increase crashes for some users. We have disabled access to the new guide on affected devices until the fix is in place," Google said in a statement to 9to5Google. "The fix will begin rolling out soon, and the updated guide will be available for all Google TV devices in the coming months."

What is Google TV's Freeplay app?

It offers FAST channels, but its only available in the U.S.

Freeplay is an app for Google TV users in the U.S., and it has free ad-supported television (FAST) channels. It offers an experience similar to that of watching cable TV, but with the benefits of convenient modern-day streaming. Essentially, you can stream live TV channels without having to pay a dime.

Freeplay has over 150 live TV channels, ranging from all types of different content categories, whether it's sports, movies, entertainment or the news. The app is automatically on Google TV devices, and doesn't require you to download it from the Google Play Store. Google is also updating Freeplay often with new channels. Just recently it added a new Bob Ross channel, so you can watch the legendary painter create a scenic landscape whenever you want.

Freeplay is currently only available in the U.S., and Google hasn't announced any plans to expand it anywhere else. Hopefully, Google is able to get this issue with Freeplay fixed as soon as possible.