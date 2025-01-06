Summary New Google TV devices coming soon will have a presence detection feature that displays an Ambient Mode on your TV.

Gemini will soon be integrated with Google Assistant on Google TV for more natural conversations and improved inquiries.

New Google TV products that support presence detection are expected closer to the end of the year, with Gemini rolling out on new and existing Google TV devices throughout the year.

Imagine walking into your living room and your TV automatically telling you the weather and your calendar for the day. If this is a future you can imagine, you'll be pleased to hear that Google is working on a new mode for Google TV that does just that. Plus, Gemini will soon be making its way to Google TV also.

At CES 2025, Google unveiled its upcoming Ambient Mode for Google TV devices. The new feature will display relevant information when a user's presence is detected on a supported Google TV device. You'll be able to see things like the weather, a news brief, your photos and your calendar displayed in Ambient Mode.

It's important to note that Google isn't using cameras to detect your presence. Instead, it uses radar-like technology that senses motion. So you don't have to worry about your Google TV being able to spy on you.

Related Roku or Google TV? I thought this OS felt smarter Both of these operating systems offer peak streaming options, but this one took home the win in my book.

Gemini is making its way to the big screen

You'll be able to ask Google TV more detailed questions

Google

Google Assistant will soon be integrated with Gemini on Google TV, making conversations with the virtual assistant much more natural. You’ll be able to ask more advanced questions about content availability, and ask follow-up questions or change the topic without saying "Hey Google" multiple times.

Google TV will also provide recommended YouTube videos that may help answer your questions. For example, if you ask it the best place to get pizza in New York City, it will give you a list of YouTube videos you can check out. Additionally, Google is making interacting with your connected smart home devices much more effortless on Google TV. You can ask Google Assistant with Gemini, “Who’s at the front door?” and your front door camera will immediately appear on your TV screen.

Gemini integration with Google Assistant will be making its way to new and existing Google TV products later this year. New Google TV products with support for presence detection are expected to be released closer to the end of the year. Gemini seems to make Google TV much more straightforward to converse with, but it will be interesting to see if people find these new AI features on their TVs useful.