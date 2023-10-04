Key Takeaways Google introduces the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, promising a more useful phone powered by AI.

AI plays a significant role in the new phones, enhancing camera features, call quality, and spam call filtering. It also allows Google Assistant to read web pages and summarise information for users.

The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro have a familiar design with curved corners and a flat display. They offer increased protection with Gorilla Glass Victus and promise 7 years of updates. The phones also feature improved cameras, including Pro controls and Best Take, which combines multiple images with AI.

Google has just announced the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro as it sets out its new flagship devices for 2023. And the Pixel 8 is going to double down on AI, with Pixel 8 offering ten times the AI complexity that was first introduced on the Pixel 6. It's all powered by the new Tensor G3, with Google promising that your phone will be more useful to you on a day-to-day basis thanks to AI.

Of course, we're all familiar with Google Assistant, but there's a whole lot more that AI will be doing in Google's new phones. It powers many aspects of the camera - including a new feature to remove unwanted sounds in videos - but also boosts call quality and helps to filter out spam calls. In the future, we'll also see the introduction of Video Night Sight, which could, once again, be a game changer for the camera.

But Google Assistant will now do more for you, as it will read webpages to you or summarise information for you as key points, again, thanks to AI.

The design remains familiar, with slightly more curved corners, but otherwise, there's a flat display on both models. Both are glass front and back, the Pixel 8 using Gorilla Glass Victus, and the Pixel 8 Pro using Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for added protection. That's not the only area of increased protection, with the promise of 7 years of updates, both in terms of Android OS and security software. That's one area where the Pixel is now going to better the iPhone.

Google/ Pocket-lint

Turning to the cameras, the Pixel 8 Pro continues with a triple camera arrangement, although it's fully upgraded according to Google, so it's not just the same as it was before. That includes the 5x optical telephoto lens, which was certainly a great benefit on the Pixel 7 Pro. The Pixel 8 Pro will also get added Pro controls, while both will offer Best Take, a feature that takes multiple images and combines them into one idealised image, again, thanks to AI.

Exactly how Pro Controls and Best Take - which seems like AI taking over and presenting what it thinks your image should look like - work together, I'm not sure because they seem to come from opposite ends of the photography spectrum.

Otherwise, you're looking at a 50-megapixel main camera on both models; the 8 Pro then gets a 48-megapixel ultrawide and 48-megapixel 5x optical telephoto; the Pixel 8 has a 12-megapixel ultrawide and now also includes macro focus.

Google/ Pocket-lint

The Pixel 8 sits at 6.2 inches on the display, with a 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution, 60-120Hz refresh rate and a brightness of up to 2000 nits. The Pixel 8 Pro is 6.7 inches, with a 2992 x 1344 pixel resolution and a 1-120Hz display, with 2400 nits, so a slight evolution over previous models.

The Pixel 8 Pro also introduces a new feature with the inclusion of a thermometer. Google says that this will be useful for measuring things like the temperature of beverages or cookware. Perhaps you can use it to see just how hot your iPhone 15 is.

Google is building on a growing platform, with the Pixel gaining an increasing fanbase, as it showcases a pure Android approach, loaded with smart features powered by Google's AI. Building an ecosystem, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro launch alongside the Pixel Watch 2, as well as updating colours for the Pixel Buds Pro. There's a slight bump in price, too, with the Pixel 8 now starting from $699 and the Pixel 8 Pro from $999. Both devices are available to pre-order in a range of enticing colours.