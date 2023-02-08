The new update adds adaptive features, new contextual translation options and a fresh redesign.

Google has launched some new AI-powered features to make Google Translate more helpful and contextually aware on both the web and mobile app.

Starting this month, Translate will give you more context options with various examples in the translated language.

The example Google gave was the difference between playing bass guitar and ordering bass for dinner, which are both obviously spelt the same, but pronounced differently in English.

The updated app will give you the context required, and use the correct local idioms and phrases to express your intended message.

This will work with English, French, German, Japanese and Spanish starting in the next few weeks, with wider support planned for the future.

The new look, which is more in line with Android 13, has rolled out to Android users already, and in the next few weeks, the iOS app will get a fresh lick of paint too.

The new design offers a larger space for typing and easily accessible controls for voice input, conversation translation and Google Lens.

Swiping down on the home screen now brings up recent translations, and long pressing the language button brings up recently used languages, making the app much more efficient to use.

The translated results are now easier to read, with a dynamic font that automatically adjusts as text is typed in. Definitions and alternative phrasings are now shown, when available, to help you get the best results.

Google has added 33 new languages to its on-device translation options, for use without an internet connection, including Basque, Corsican, Hawaiian, Hmong, Kurdish, Latin, Luxembourgish, Sundanese, Yiddish, Zulu and more.

Finally, image-based translation with Google Lens has also been improved. It can now blend translated text much more seamlessly with the original image, so it looks more natural and doesn't just have a text box slapped on top.

The more advanced image processing is limited to Android phones with 6GB of RAM or more, due to the processing power required.

Google says it will be continuing to experiment with AI-based options in Translate, with the ultimate goal being faster and more accurate translations for users everywhere.