Key Takeaways Google is testing a real-time conversational search function on Android.

The AI feature provides updated results with each input.

Google continues investing in AI, introducing new AI-powered features.

Google is reportedly testing a brand new AI-powered search experience on Android. An experiment is underway to test a real-time conversational search function on mobile. With this, users can supposedly chat with Google and have results appear in real-time.

Thanks to info from leaker @AssembleDebug (reported by Android Central), it appears that this AI function is able to deliver new and updated results with each input. As part of the conversational nature of this feature, users can supposedly ask follow-up questions as well as submit new queries. It's speculated that the demo and subsequent information may have come from early testing code on Android or within the Google app on Android.

Related Google AI is improving Google Duo's call quality on poor internet Google's AI division has been working to improve Google Duo call quality and reliability on low bandwidth connections.

Google users can already interact with search functions using their voice

Google, like many other major tech companies, is leveraging AI quite a lot within its ecosystem. This new feature seems to be the evolutionary step up from the voice search function already available on mobile. Currently, users can use the microphone button on Google to ask a question or search for a topic. Google can conduct a search based on this query. However, it currently lacks any contextual or conversational feedback. Thus, it's not able to provide follow-up answers or refreshed updates.

This year, Google has been continuing to invest in AI-powered features. During its I/O conference, Google announced a ton of AI features for creative tools. This includes gen-AI features for VideoFX, MusicFX, and Imagen 3.