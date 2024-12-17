Summary Fujifilm and Google have joined forces by releasing a Pixel-themed Instax Mini Link 3.

The Instax Mini Link 3 offers quick printing from phone to instant film, capturing modern nostalgia.

Despite its past glory, Fujifilm has struggled to keep up with smartphone photography trends. Even so, its instant camera printers remain fun gadgets to play around with.

Google's US hardware storefront has just been updated with a brand-new product offering: a special $130 Pixel-inspired edition of the popular Fujifilm Instax Mini Link 3 smartphone printer. This new Googleified version of the product ships in a fun pink hue, which is designed to perfectly match the rose quartz Pixel 9 Pro and the peony Pixel 9 Android handsets.

This edition of the Instax Mini Link 3 also supports Google's Fast Pair technology out of the box, which is a peripheral standard that makes connecting with Android devices a simpler and less fiddly process. In other words, you won't have to deal with the hassle of manually connecting the product to your phone via Bluetooth .

"Mini Link 3 allows you to do way more than print instant photos – and when combined with the image-making power and quick connectivity of Pixel 9 Pro, it brings fun to life,” says Bing Liem, division president, Imaging Division, FUJIFILM North America Corporation in a blog post.

As with other Fujifilm instant printer products, you'll need to purchase separate printable film sheets from the company. These normally come in packs of 20, and cost around $21 for a full set.

If you've never used a Fujifilm Instax device before, it essentially allows you to point and shoot any photo, and have a physical copy of the image developed in real time. If you've ever used a Polaroid camera before, the underlying technology is similar here.

Fujifilm also provides a dedicated Instax Mini Link app on both the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store, which offers additional functions and printer management tools. These include augmented reality (AR) image effects, collage creation, a remote shutter button, and more.

Your changes have been saved Fujifilm instax mini Link 3 Smartphone Printer Google Pixel Collaboration Model This Fujifilm instant smartphone printer is designed in collaboration with Google, and it supports Android Fast Pair technology for easy connectivity. $130 at Google Store

Fuijifilm was once a titan in the consumer camera space

With the move towards camera phones and computational photography, Fujifilm has taken a back seat in recent years

Ever since the release of the original Pixel in 2016, Google has been solidifying its dominance in the smartphone camera scene. Using AI-based algorithms -- otherwise known as computational photography -- Google was one of the first to adopt a 'software-first' approach to mobile image capturing.

Fujifilm, meanwhile, is a very different company with a distinct pedigree of its own. In the pre-mobile era, Fujifilm was one of the biggest names in the business. The company's pivot from film to digital has resulted in an overall loss in prominence, but it remains a formidable player in both the instant photo printer and the mirrorless camera niches.

Fujifilm's Instax Mini Link 3 has proven to be a popular product, with Pocket-lint's own Hillary K. Grigonis stating that "the simple setup, instant prints, and highly entertaining form factor help make this my favorite mobile photo printer yet."

If you're looking for an instant photo printer for the holidays, the Instax Mini Link 3 is up there among the best. The addition of a unique pink colorway, as well as in-built Google Fast Pair support, make this new collaborative model the obvious choice if you happen to be invested in the Android ecosystem.