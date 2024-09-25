Key Takeaways Google will no longer produce Fitbit smartwatches, shifting focus to fitness trackers.

Fitbit.com will officially sunset at the end of September, redirecting users to the Google Store.

All Fitbit product support has also migrated to Google's website.

Since Google bought Fitbit in 2019, there has been a slow decline in Fitbit features and resources. Beyond the software issues, this summer, word got out that Google would no longer be making Fitbit smartwatches, marking the end of the Fitbit Sense and Versa lineups. It wasn't an overly surprising move, given that Google has been focused on its Pixel Watch series since the first iteration in 2022.

Google is still committed to making Fitbit fitness trackers, but it has nonetheless marked a shift for the company. The only good news for Fitbit fans lately was that they now have access to Peloton classes if they subscribed to Fitbit Premium. Now, though, Google has announced yet another disappointing move for dedicated Fitbit fans. The tech giant will officially sunset Fitbit.com at the end of September.

What does this mean for Fitbit?

A new home for the original fitness tracker company

Close

Fitbit products have long been sold on Google's website, but you could still find them at the Fitbit.com site as well. That time is ending, though, as 9to5Google spotted. The Fitbit.com site now features a banner at the top that says, "On 10/1 the Fitbit store is moving. Shop Fitbit on Google Store." When you click on the link, it takes you to the Google store, where another banner proclaims, "You made it! Google Store is your new home for all things Fitbit. Shop below or get help with your Fitbit account here."

All help and product support-related content is also now on the Google site. Fitbit users will need to navigate to Google's Support page to get help with anything related to their fitness tracker or smartwatch.

An end to Fitbit.com certainly feels like the end of an era. After all, Fitbit was the company that essentially introduced us to fitness trackers, the name becoming synonymous with wrist-based wearables for tracking exercise. Google has reiterated that it still sees value in Fitbit, though. "We are very committed to Fitbit, and even more importantly to the customers that use and depend on those products and technology," the company told Tech Radar in August.

Google even credited Fitbit for the Pixel Watch 2's health and fitness features. "It's also worth noting that many of the health and fitness features we launched in Pixel Watch 3 were because of Fitbit's innovation and ground-breaking fitness advancements," it told Tech Radar. Google also said we will continue to see new products from Fitbit, but only time will tell what that will look like.

For now, you can still buy the Fitbit Sense 2 and Fitbit Versa 4 from multiple retailers, including Google. Both recently turned two, though, and it's unclear how much further support they will receive from Google moving forward.

Fitbit Versa 4 The Fitbit Versa 4 expands further on the Versa 3, offering the same features with a few extras and refining the design again to match that of the Sense 2. It doesn't offer everything the Sense 2 does in terms of features, but there is plenty here.. $200 at Amazon $200 at Best Buy $200 at Google