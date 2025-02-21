Summary The Google Store appears to be launching a new hub called "Your Devices" for tracking all the details about your Made by Google devices, like your Pixel smartphone or smartwatch.

The "Your Devices" page will showcase model info, purchase details, warranty, and support for your Made by Google devices.

While the page isn't live yet, Google already has a help page up about it, suggesting it could launch at any moment.

If you’re looking for a new way to keep track of all the details about your Made by Google devices, like your Pixel phone collection, the Google Store seems to be on the cusp of launching a new hub to help you do just that.

The Google Store -- not to be confused with the Google Play Store , which hosts apps -- is where the Mountain View-based company sells its Made by Google devices, such as its Pixel smartphones, smartwatches, and smart home devices.

Google is preparing to launch a new feature on its store website called "Your Devices." This page will allow users to access information about all their Made by Google devices, such as model information, purchase details, and warranty specifics. Although the page isn’t up yet, Google has already created a help page about it, suggesting it could go live anytime.

Apple also has a 'Your Devices' page

You can get support for your Made by Google devices from the page

If this sounds familiar, it's probably because the Apple Store has something remarkably similar, also called Your Devices, which lists all the Apple products associated with your Apple ID. It seems Google's Your Devices page aims to do the same thing by showcasing all your Made by Google devices signed in to your Google account.

Google warns that some devices, such as those purchased outside the Google Store, like a pair of Google Pixel Buds, might not automatically show up in the tab. However, you can add them simply by selecting the "Add Device" option and entering the device's IMEI or serial number.

The page will also allow users to find device-specific support, start repairs, manage related subscriptions, and contact Google support. While the Your Devices page isn’t live yet on the Google Store website, given that it already has a support page available, it seems it will go live soon. When it does, you’ll be able to find it at store.google.com/my-devices.