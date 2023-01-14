Google has confirmed that it is going to enable Bluetooth on its Stadia controller so people can continue to use it.

Google is already working to put Stadia out of its misery but questions have been circling about what would happen to that controller. As far as controllers go the Stadia offering is one of the better ones, and now Google has confirmed that people will be able to use it with other devices in the future.

Google confirmed the news via a forum post, admitting that "many of you have expressed the desire to enable Bluetooth on the Stadia controller" so that it could be used on other bits of kit. "We have some good news," the forum post continues. "Next week we'll be releasing a self-serve tool to enable Bluetooth connections on your Stadia Controller."

Google hasn't yet connfirmed exactly how it intends for people to enable Bluetooth on their own Stadia controllers but it did confirm that it intends to share more details next week. Once it does, we can expect to be able to use that controller elsewhere, not just with Stadia itself.

9to5Google points out that Bluetooth isn't actually used by the controller currently. Instead, Google uses a direct Wi-Fi connection to whateer device is being used to stream games in an attempt to ensure a solid, lag-free connection. If there's one complaint that few people had about Stadia, it's that there was a lag problem - suggesting that whatever Goolge was doing was working. It's a shame that it wasn't enough to keep the game streaming service alive, however.

Google Stadia will finally come to an end on 18 January so you don't have long to play. Google also released another game to the service as a kinds of farewell gift - the new game is available to play now.