Summary Google has introduced a new Squid Game mini-game to its browser.

To play it, search for "Squid Game" on Google and click on the floating brown card.

The mini-game is based on the Red Light, Green Light from the show. The goal is to get all the players to the end without being eliminated.

One of my favorite Google Easter eggs of all time was Google Pac-Man, but this new Squid Game one might be a close second.

Squid Game's second season is now available to watch on Netflix and to celebrate the hit show's return, Google has introduced a new mini-game based on the show into its browser, but it's a little hidden. Here's how to find and play it.

How to play Squid Game on Google

It works on both mobile devices and the browser

To start, open Google's Chrome web browser on your computer or mobile device. From there, simply search for "Squid Game." A list of results will pop up about the show, but after a couple of seconds, you'll see a brown card (reminiscent of the one seen in the show) that appears near the bottom of your screen with a circle, triangle, and square. The Squid Game mini-game will appear on your screen if you click on it.

The mini-game is based on Red Light, Green Light, the show's most iconic game. The doll from the show, Young-hee, appears on your screen, and six players represent how many lives you have remaining.

The game starts when the doll begins reciting "Mugunghwa-kkoci pieot-seumnida." This means it's time to start moving your players towards the doll. To do this, hit the blue "O" button. You only have to hit the button once to get the players to start moving. Before the song stops and the doll turns around, press the "X" button.

If the doll turns around and one of the players is still moving, they will be eliminated. Unlike in the show, they just walk off the screen instead of being gunned down. A unique reward animation will play if you get all the players to the line at the end. The easiest way to beat the game is to move the players a little bit at a time instead of risking moving them too much and the doll turning around. There's no timer, so you can take your time with it.

