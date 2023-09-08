Key Takeaways Google is announcing the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro on 4 October and is making sure everyone knows about it, even amidst Apple's iPhone release.

The teasers from Google have shown real imagery of the Rose Pixel 8 and Porcelain Pixel 8 Pro, both of which have attractive colors.

The videos confirm that preorders for the new devices will begin on 4 October, the same day as the unveiling event, but the actual sale date is still unknown. Google is making a bold move to compete with Apple's attention.

We might be right in the middle of new iPhone season but Google is very keen to make sure we all remember that it has some new phones of its own on the way. The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are set to be announced on 4 October, and boy does Google want everyone to know.

Google has steadily been hinting at the impending release of new phones in recent days but now it's just stopped hinting and is outright shouting it from the rooftops. The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are almost here, but there are a few other new things of note that have cropped up as part of this pre-announcement blitz.

New phones and more to come

Google has shown us plenty of what's to come on 4 October via a few different means. First, there was a post on Twitter, followed by a short YouTube video. And now there's an Instagram video as well. And all of this a few days from Apple's iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro unveiling, too.

While none of these teasers really give us any hard information about what the new phones will do, we have at least been treated to some real imagery of the Rose Pixel 8 and Porcelain Pixel 8 Pro - and it's fair to say that both colors are pretty fetching.

There are other things to be seen in this barrage of media, too. There's what appears to be the Pixel Watch 2, for starters, while new colors of the Pixel Buds Pro look to have broken cover as well. Those colors look set to match those of the new phones, which makes a lot of sense.

The videos do at least confirm that we can expect preorders for the new devices to begin on 4 October, which is of course the same day as the unveiling event. But we don't know when they'll actually go on sale. At the right Google is sharing teasers though, we wouldn't bet against having that information sooner rather than later.

It's interesting to see Google so blatantly try to wrestle attention away from Apple's impending iPhone launch, but it might need more than a few social media posts to do that.