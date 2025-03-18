Summary The second season of Severance is now the most wached Apple TV+ show ever, beating Ted Lasso.

Google has added a fun blue balloon Easter egg for fans of Severance when you search for the show.

To see the blue balloons, search for "Severance" on Google and tap the blue confetti icon.

The second season of Severance has taken the world by storm, and it's now become the most watched Apple TV+ show ever, surpassing Ted Lasso. If you're looking to help pass the time ahead of the season finale, set to premiere Friday, March 21, then Google has got you covered.

Google is notorious for adding Easter eggs to its web browser and to celebrate the huge success of Severance season two, it has added another that involves filling your device's screen with a bunch of blue balloons when you search for the show. This is a reference to the balloons that Milchick gives Mark when he returns to the office at the start of the season.

If you want to fill your device's screen with the blue balloons from Severance, then you've come to the right place.