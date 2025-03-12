Summary Google's second-generation Chromecast and Chromecast Audio devices are experiencing an "Untrusted Device" error.

The issue is affecting all owners of the devices, and Google is actively working on a fix. Google is asking users not to factory reset their devices and await a fix.

The issue may be linked to an expired certificate. Google has apologized for the error and will provide updates through its Nest Community.

If your second-generation Google Chromecast or Chromecast Audio device has suddenly stopped working, rest assured that you are not alone. Google is fully aware of the problem and is actively working on a solution.

Despite being a decade old, these devices remain popular, even after Google phased out the Chromecast brand in favor of Google TV . The recent issue affecting second-generation Chromecast and Chromecast Audio devices emerged earlier this week when users attempting to connect their smartphones encountered "Untrusted Device" and authentication errors, which essentially bricks the device.

It's important to note that the issue only affects second-generation Google Chromecast or Chromecast Audio devices, not Chromecast with Google TV devices.

A fix is on the way, and Google has issued an apology

A Reddit user may have discovered the source of the problem

In a post on its Google Nest Community forum, Google confirmed it's aware of the issue and stated it's working on a fix. If you are experiencing this problem, Google advises not performing a factory reset on your device and suggests waiting for the fix to be deployed. For those who have already factory reset their devices, Google plans to "provide instructions to set your device back up as soon as possible."

Additionally, Google has sent an apology email to Chromecast customers that reads: "We're contacting you because of a disruption affecting Chromecast (2nd gen) and Chromecast Audio devices. We apologize for the issue and understand your frustration. We are working to roll out a fix as soon as possible and will share updates and guidance on the Nest Community page. We appreciate your patience as we resolve this issue."

Although Google has not publicly identified the cause of the problem, a Reddit user suggests it might be linked to an expired certificate which reads "NotAfter: Mar 9 16:44:39 2025 GMT," a date which coincidentally corresponds to when reports of the issue first emerged. This suggests the problem could stem from a certificate that Google overlooked updating. If you're affected by this issue, you can get the latest updates from Google on their Nest Community page.