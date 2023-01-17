Apple could have some new competition by the end of the year if a Google tracker launches.

Google could be about to enter the item-tracking market, with a new report pointing to a product being worked on ahead of a possible 2023 launch.

Item trackers have been around for years with Chipolo and Tile being the two companies most associated with the little gadgets. Apple entered the market with its hugely popular AirTag in 2021 and now it's said that Google has a similar product of its own in the works.

Leaker and developer Kuba Wojciechowski says, via tweets spotted by XDA Developers, that an item tracker codenamed "grogu" is being worked on within Google, with the Nest team tasked with getting it ready for market. The same product is thought to have other codenames including "groguaudio" and "GR10," but it's thought that all three names refer to the same product.

While we don't have images of the tracker to work with, Wojciechowski does believe that it'll be offered in multiple colours. Chipolo offers some of its trackers in different colors, while Tile tends to use the same white and black colors across all of its products. Apple only sells AirTags in a single colour.

Other tidbits include support for ultra-wideband technology for more accurate location finding, while a speaker is also expected to be built into the product to help people find things more easily.

While there is currently no hard release window for when we can expect this product to go on sale, nor how much it will cost once it does. But Wojciechowski suggests that there is a possibility of an announcement at this year's Google I/O developer conference with a release later this year.

However, Google's entry into the ultra-accurate location tracking market is interesting given the issues Apple's Airtags have uncovered. Because they are much more accurate than other trackers, some have taken to using them for things that were never intended including stalking and following luxury cars prior to stealing them. Some had suggested that Apple might consider pulling out of the market as a result, so it's interesting to see Google reportedly ready to enter it regardless.