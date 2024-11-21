Key Takeaways Google has reportedly canceled the Pixel Tablet 2, potentially ending the Pixel Tablet lineup.

Poor sales of the Pixel Tablet may have contributed to the decision.

Google may return to tablets in the future with a unified ChromeOS & Android operating system.

Google re-entered the tablet category in 2023 with the release of the Pixel Tablet . Recently, rumors have been swirling about its possible successors, the Pixel Tablet 2 and the Pixel Tablet 3. Now, it seems Google has had a change of heart about the future of its Pixel Tablet lineup.

A recent report by Android Headlines states that Google had canceled its development plans for the Pixel Tablet 3. The news left many wondering, including myself, what that means for the Pixel Tablet 2. Now, Android Authority is reporting that the Pixel Tablet 2 has been canceled, effectively killing the Pixel Tablet lineup. If true, this would be the second time in five and a half years that Google has tossed developing tablets out the window.

What convinced Google to make this decision? It could be sales of the Pixel Tablet not meeting expectations, or it could be that it's delegating any tablet or large-screen aspirations to its Nest division to focus on new iterations of the Nest Hub and Hub Max (via The Verge).

Google could return to tablets again soon

The tech giant's break from tablets could be short-lived

The news that Google could cancel the Pixel Tablet 2 is disappointing. As someone who enjoys the tech giant's Pixel smartphone lineup, I was looking forward to seeing more of that design philosophy brought to the Pixel Tablet 2, especially the addition of a stronger Tensor CPU and Gemini AI features. However, Google's potential exit from the tablet category might only be temporary.

Recently, there have been reports that Google is planning to migrate ChromeOS to Android. This would create a unified operating system where Google could focus all its development resources. ChromeOS is currently used on Chromebooks and tablets, and Android is used mainly on phones and tablets. The clear overlap? Tablets.

A re-imagined AndroidOS with features from ChromeOS would make it more attuned to productivity tasks, while also being great for entertainment purposes. In theory, this would make Android on tablets as capable as Apple's iPadOS, its biggest competitor. The Google source that spoke to Android Authority about this merger said this was a "multi-year" project. So, perhaps Google is waiting until this merger is fleshed out before jumping back into the tablet market. Whatever happens, I really hope we see a Pixel Tablet 2 at one point or another.