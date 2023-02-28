Google says that its latest Chrome web browser tweaks make it even better at sipping battery on Apple's latest and greatest Macs.

The new battery improvements come after Google shared details of the gains people can expect on a 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro, although it did also say that those with older Macs can expect similar improvements. If that's the case, there are going to be some very happy Chrome users out there.

In a blog post detailing the changes that it has made, Google says that there have been some customizations go into the new Energy Saver feature that will make Chrome into a battery life monster. In fact, you can now expect the same number of hours from a full charge whether you're using Chrome or Apple's own Safari web browser.

"With the latest release of Chrome, we’ve made it possible to do more on your MacBook on a single charge thanks to a ton of optimizations under the hood," Google's blog post says. "In our testing, we found that you can browse for 17 hours or watch YouTube for 18 hours on a MacBook Pro (13", M2, 2022)."

To put that into context, Apple's own battery statistics for the same M2 13-inch MacBook Pro claim 17 hours of wireless web browsing. While Google doesn't explain what settings it had the MacBook Pro running at, Apple does - "the wireless web test measures battery life by wirelessly browsing 25 popular websites with display brightness set to 8 clicks from bottom."

Regardless of how the test was done, the news that Chrome now doesn't do a number on a MacBook's battery is huge given the fact that it has historically been notoriously bad at destroying them.

Google says it managed the battery life feat by making some changes to the way Chrome handles iframes, among other things. "We navigated on real-world sites with a bot and identified Document Object Model (DOM) change patterns that don’t affect pixels on the screen," Google explains. "We modified Chrome to detect those early and bypass the unnecessary style, layout, paint, raster and gpu steps."

Sounds good to us!