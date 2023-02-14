Do you own a Google Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro? If you do, we're willing to bet that you're pretty happy with it. But a tonne of people have reported what some would describe as "janky" scrolling. That is, scrolling that doesn't quite behave as expected. And now there's a fix on the horizon.

The Google phones have been pretty solid so far and they've proven popular for a reason. But that doesn't mean that they haven't had their problems and this scrolling issue is definitely one that we've seen crop up on social media here and there.

The issue is a strange one, but can often present itself as scrolling not quite having the weight that you would expect when flicking the screen. It's a difficult one to explain, but there's no doubt that those who are experiencing the problem are already nodding their heads. But thankfully Google appears to be aware of your pain and, more importantly, the company is working on a fix.

9to5Google reports that a comment on an Issue Tracker thread has shed some light on proceedings, with the writer promising that a fix is being worked on. "We are aware of this issue and working on improvements for an upcoming software update," the comment says. But that's about it.

That means that we unfortunately don't have any kind of timescale for when this fix will arrive. 9to5Google posits that it might land when the March security patch is released to the public. And considering some people using the latest Android 13 QPR2 update have noted the issue remains even after installing it, March seems to be the next logical timeline for a fix.

Of course, the good news is that we now know that the issue is a software one and that a fix is being worked on. That's more than we had before, and now we just have to wait for the fix to arrive, whenever that might be.