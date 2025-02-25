Summary Google now offers a two-year upfront payment option for its Preferred Care plans for Pixel devices.

The Pixel 8a two-year plan costs $109, saving $35 after 24 months, with various pricing options for different Pixel models.

Choosing a two-year plan saves money in the long run, but monthly plans are likely better if you're keeping the device for longer than 24 months.

Every smartphone owner dreads the thought of accidentally damaging their device, especially given how expensive they are. Fortunately, many smartphone manufacturers provide extended warranty plans, allowing users to insure their devices for an extra fee in case something happens to it. For Pixel devices , Google offers a Preferred Care plan that serves as an extended warranty, and now there's a new, more affordable payment option available.

Google has announced that starting February 24, users can purchase a one-time upfront two-year Preferred Care plan for their new Pixel device. Previously, Google only offered a monthly Preferred Care plan, which lets users pay monthly for up to 60 months to protect their Pixel smartphone.

Google's Preferred Care plans are available for the Pixel 7 and newer, the Pixel tablet, select Fitbit models, and the Pixel Watch 2 and 3. Google solely offers the two-year upfront payment option for Fitbit devices for its Preferred Care plan.

How much does the two year plan cost?

Preferred Care plans cover your Pixel phone in the case of accidental damage

If you're familiar with AppleCare for Apple devices, Google's Preferred Care plan is similar. Google's extended warranty option covers accidental damage such as drops, spills or cracks, and mechanical/electrical breakdowns after Google's initial warranty expires. The plan also offers users discounted in-store screen repairs for $29.

If you want a Preferred Care plan for your new Pixel smartphone, the cost varies depending on the model. For example, for the Google Pixel 8a , the Preferred Care plan costs $6 monthly or $109 for a two-year plan. In this instance, the two-year plan nets you a total savings of $35 after 24 months.

Here is the cost of the two-year plan and monthly plan for eligible Pixel smartphones:

Pixel 9 and 8: $159 for a two-year plan or $8 monthly

Pixel 8 Pro, 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL: $249 for a two-year plan or $12 monthly

Pixel 9 Pro Fold and Pixel Fold: $279 for a two-year plan or $15 monthly

Pixel 8a: $109 for a two-year plan or $6 monthly

Pixel 7a: $99 for a two-year plan, or $5 monthly

Pixel 7 Pro: $199 for a two-year plan or $9 monthly

Pixel 7: $149 for a two-year plan or $7 monthly

The advantage of choosing a two-year plan over a monthly one is certainly the savings you net over 24 months. However, if you intend to keep your device for more than 24 months, a monthly plan is likely the better option since coverage expires after 24 months with the two-year plan.