Amazon's Fire tablets are some of the most affordable tablets you can buy. Their bargain bin prices admittedly come at the cost of them not being great for productivity, but if you want to read or watch something, especially from one of Amazon's platforms, they work really well.

The shortcoming of Fire tablets is that even though they're technically running Android at their core, they don't have access to Google's Play Store, instead relying on Amazon's smaller and more junky Amazon Appstore. That gives you fewer apps to pick from if you want to do anything other than play Roblox or watch TV and movies on major streaming services.

Luckily, Amazon doesn't put up too many road blocks to sideloading any app you want on a Fire tablet, and there are tools that make it possible to add the Play Store and all of its accompanying services without too much effort. Here's how you can go about adding the Play Store to your own Fire tablet.

How to install the Play Store

An indie utility makes the process of sideloading apps simple

With the right permissions enabled, you can install all the software (technically, APKs) you need to actually run the Google Play Store manually, if you really want to. Pocket-lint's sister site, Android Police, has a great guide that goes over the process and the specific versions of Google Account Manager, Google Services Framework and Google Play Services you need to make it happen. There is an even simpler and more automated way to do it, though.

You accept a significant amount of risk by downloading random software from a website that doesn't apply if it was coming from an app store.

With Fire Toolbox, you can add the Play Store, sideload apps, and even make more extreme changes, like disabling your Fire tablet's lockscreen ads, all from the same app. The usual warnings apply: You accept a significant amount of risk by downloading random software from a website that doesn't apply if it was coming from an app store. Making changes to your Fire tablet outside more traditional developer-y tweaks like sideloading apps also likely breaks user agreements that you signed by owning and using one of Amazon's tablets. If you're willing to accept those risks, using Fire Toolbox is relatively user-friendly.