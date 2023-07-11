Pocket-lint Google Pixel Watch $249.99 $349.99 Save $100

With its combination of great design, fluid software and comprehensive fitness tracking, the Pixel Watch is a great first home-made option from Google. $249.99 on Amazon

The summer shopping event from Amazon has well and truly arrived, with the company offering awesome discounts on a number of highly desirable tech products in its Prime Day shopping event. Among them is a great deal on the Google Pixel Watch, taking it just below $250, and representing a significant $100 discount on its full retail price.

At this price it's competing head-on with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, and is a far more palatable price than it was at launch.

Why we love the Pixel Watch

Google's Pixel Watch is - of course - the company's first home-made smartwatch, and offers what we think is the most visually pleasing, fluid and interactive version of Google's Wear OS platform to date. It's also got Fitbit built-in as standard, delivering all the advanced fitness tracking you'd expect from the Google-owned fitness brand - something that was desperately missing from a lot of earlier Wear OS watches.

All of this is packed into a watch with an attractive, rounded design that's really elegant. We love the way the display area curves and blends seamlessly into the bezel and watch frame. It's a little on the small side for those who prefer larger watches, and battery life will struggle to get you through a full day if you're someone who interacts with your smartwatch a lot.

If you're an Android user, there aren't many other smartwatches that'll offer you the same level of fluidity and customisation as the Pixel Watch and - in many ways - it is the Apple Watch of the Android world. It seamlessly connects to your Android phone experience and delivers convenient features like contactless payments through Google Pay and a simple one-button/dial control system.