Google has a great deal on its own-branded smartwatch - the Google Pixel Watch.

It's available on Amazon in the US with a beefy $50 off most models - LTE and Wi-Fi - with more than $67 off one particular variant. That means you can get yourself a Google Pixel Watch from just $299 right now.

Google Google Pixel Watch 9.0 / 10

With its combination of great design, fluid software and comprehensive fitness tracking, the Pixel Watch is a great first home-made option from Google.

Different colour options are available, and there are models for everyone whether you want to connect it to an LTE connection or are just happy to hook it up to your smartphone. You do need to remember though that the Pixel Watch will only work with an Android device. It does not work with iPhone.

Still, it's a great Wear OS watch with a minimalist design and a great display.

It comes with a stainless steel case frame, and Gorilla Glass 5 to protect the 1.2-inch round AMOLED screen. There's 5ATM waterproofing, while Google's prior acquisition of Fitbit means its as capable as a fitness and health tracker as it is a smartwatch.

That means it sports an optical heart rate sensor with ECG and blood oxygen saturation functionality. An altimeter, accelerometer, compass and gyroscope are also on board to help track distance, location and speed when running or performing another activity. And, you get built-in GPS for route tracking.

Battery life is tested (by Pocket-lint) at lasting all-day, with a magnetic wireless charger included in the box. The watch runs on the Samsung Exynos 9110 processor and has 2GB of RAM to keep things moving swiftly. There is 32GB of internal storage to install apps and the like.

Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi connectivity is available on all models, but you also get cellular/LTE support (via eSIM) on the upgraded versions.

It's basically a great watch for Android device owners, especially at the prices available now.