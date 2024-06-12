Key Takeaways Google is possibly releasing a larger "XL" version of the Pixel Watch 3 with a bigger screen.

The new design may allow for a bigger battery or new sensors in the watch, potentially improving battery life.

The Pixel Watch 3 XL's larger size could offer a better fit for some wrists and provide an additional option for consumers.

Google's smartwatch could get a bit bigger this year. According to recently shared leaked images (via Android Headlines and OnLeaks), when the Pixel Watch 3 launches later this year it will come in an all-new "XL" size with a larger screen and bands.

Up until this point, the Pixel Watch design has remained consistent between the first-generation model and the second, with Google primarily focused on improving critical features like battery life and processing power. This year, it sounds like the search giant is doing something different, and the benefits could extend beyond just screen real estate.

The Pixel Watch 3 XL could feature a larger screen, and bigger bands

Android Headlines / OnLeaks

If the images are to be believed, the Pixel Watch 3 XL could come with a 1.45-inch display as opposed to the 1.2-inch (and notably large bezels) of the smaller Pixel Watch 3, and Google's previous models. The watch will also get thicker to match, going from the 41mm x 41mm x 12.3mm dimensions of the Pixel Watch 2, to 45mm x 45mm x 13.89mm. That's not a radical difference in the grand scheme of things -- there are certainly larger smartwatches out there -- but it will likely be noticeable to anyone who wears an older model.

The leaked images suggest that the larger size could mean the Pixel Watch 3 XL also uses new bands with a larger connector. Till now, Pixel Watch bands were compatible across generations, but Google may be changing that for its larger watch. This would be a bit unusual. While a competitor like Apple offers bands designed to be used with its larger Apple Watch Ultra 2, all Apple bands are compatible with the watch. The difference there, of course, is that Apple has offered two sizes (41mm and 45mm) of the base Apple Watch from the beginning. Google's just getting started.

What the Pixel Watch 3 XL's extra space could be used for

Close

If a bigger screen or new watchbands don't excite you, what an overall thicker watch enables should. Google could be using that space to add a bigger battery or new sensors to the Pixel Watch 3 XL, extending the use of the smartwatch even further. Currently, Google promises 24 hours of battery life with the Pixel Watch 2, which didn't quite match our experience while reviewing the device. Adding a few more hours to that would never be a bad thing.

Smartwatches are inherently personal devices, and even if a Pixel Watch 3 XL isn't more capable, the fact it could fit some wrists better is reason enough for its existence. The look of Google's smartwatches has been distinct up until this point, but that doesn't mean they work for everyone. If these images really are the Pixel Watch 3 XL, we can expect at least one more option to choose from when Google announces new smartwatches and smartphones this fall.