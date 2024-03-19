Key Takeaways Rumors suggest the Google Pixel Watch 3 will likely have two size options.

Better battery life is at the top of the wishlist for improvements.

The new watch is expected to be announced in October at Google's annual fall event.

Google released the second version of its long-awaited Google Pixel Watch a year after the first. The Google Pixel Watch 2 was a significant improvement over the first iteration, offering faster performance, better health and fitness tracking, and a lighter design. Given developments in the smartwatch and health-tracking industry as a whole, we expect the Pixel Watch 3 to be even better and are already looking forward to learning more.

Google Pixel Watch 3 rumors

What we think we know

There haven't been many rumors surrounding the Google Pixel Watch 3 thus far, so we don't know much about what the third version may bring. Of course, we will learn more as we get closer to the launch date, but there are a few speculations circulating right now.

The first rumor comes from a source at 9to5Google, predicting there will be two sizes of the Pixel Watch 3. The exact sizes are still unknown, but two size options make sense given the competition. The Apple Watch is available in two sizes (41mm and 45mm), as is the Samsung Galaxy Watch (40mm and 44mm). Most of Garmin's smartwatches are available in multiple sizes, including the closest comparison to the Pixel Watch, the Venu 3 (41mm and 45mm). Given that, it seems likely we will see the Pixel Watch 3 at the same 41mm size as the original, as well as a larger version around the 45mm mark.

The second rumor concerns a Google patent, as reported by Wareable. It's important to remember that patents are not necessarily reliable in terms of near-term hardware. Google could be filing the patent for something else entirely down the line, and patents aren't always implemented, either. With that in mind, Google filed a patent for a smartwatch that relies on gestures with no physical buttons.

If this is indeed for the Pixel Watch 3, it would simplify the look of the watch, reduce the complexity of manufacturing, and make it easier to waterproof. All of those are benefits for consumers, though gesture-only controls are not without their flaws, either.

What we hope to see from the Google Pixel Watch 3

Our dreams for the new watch

While we liked the Pixel Watch 2, there are some things that we would hope to see in the upcoming Pixel Watch 3. First and foremost, Google needs to address battery life. The Pixel Watch 2's battery life improved from the first version, but it still lagged behind the competition. Most users expect longer than 24 hours of life from their smartwatch, so we hope that Google is able to deliver that in the Pixel Watch 3. That could likely mean a chunkier design, but for many, it is worth it.

In the same vein, we are paying close attention to the charging method. The first version was wireless, while the second used pogo pins, meaning you needed a different charger for each version. While we loved the wireless charging capabilities and would be happy to see it return, we'd mostly love consistency moving forward. Before Fitbit was purchased by Google, almost every fitness tracker had its own specific charger. We sincerely hope Google doesn’t take a page from that book.

While the Pixel Watch 2 is one of the best-looking smartwatches available, the small display caused by the thicker bezel is not our favorite. There's real estate there; it just seems that Google didn't take full advantage of it. It would be nice to see Google squeezing more out of the existing display size, making it easier to see things with a quick glance. A larger size, in general, would also be excellent, providing two options for those with different wrist sizes and preferences.

When will the Google Pixel Watch 3 be released?

October is a magical month

Both the original Pixel Watch and the Pixel Watch 2 were announced at Google's annual fall event at the beginning of October. Both versions hit shelves shortly thereafter. While two data points do not equal a trend, and thus, this is not a guarantee that the Pixel Watch 3 will also launch in October, it is a safe bet. It seems likely that we will see the announcement come early October at the annual event, with a quick follow of availability.

Should I buy the Google Pixel Watch 2?

The Pixel Watch 2 is only five months old, so it is by no means outdated yet. In fact, Google recently released a software update for the Pixel Watch family, including the Pixel Watch 2. Despite that, it's still worth questioning if the watch is worth buying or if you are better off waiting until the third version is released.

Whether you should buy the second iteration or wait for the third essentially comes down to your preferences and what you own right now. We don't know much about what's coming, but we expect better battery life and two size options, which could be essential features for some. If you currently own the first Pixel Watch and can wait a bit longer, it would make sense to wait for the third version.

You'll get a bigger jump in features and specs and will get more life out of the new watch as a result. If you don't currently own a Pixel Watch and aren't concerned about not having to charge the watch every day or display size, then the Pixel Watch 2 could be plenty for you, even with a new version on the horizon.