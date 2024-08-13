Key Takeaways Pixel Watch 3 comes in two sizes with an increased display size, improved brightness, and adaptive refresh rate.

It may feel like we already knew most things about the Pixel Watch 3 since there was no shortage of leaks in recent months. But Google's latest smartwatch is officially here, which means no more speculating about features. The company says the Pixel Watch 3 is "designed for performance inside and out to help you maximize your fitness routine and stay on top of your day." Google has amped up the display and the feature set on its latest wrist-based wearable, making it a fantastic option, at least on paper, for those focused on fitness.

Pixel Watch 3 design

Two sizes and extra brightness

As predicted, the Pixel Watch 3 will be available in two sizes, 41 mm and 45 mm, which puts it more in line with the competition. Thankfully, Google says it shrunk the bezels by over 16%, which makes the 41mm display 10% larger than the Pixel Watch 2 and the 45mm 40% larger. One of our reviewer's complaints about the Pixel Watch 2 was that the bezel ate up such a big portion of the display, so we are glad to see this has been addressed. A larger display naturally makes it easier to read messages and see workout stats at a glance, though a 45mm watch isn't ideal for all wrists. Luckily, even the original size gets a slight boost, which is nice to see.

Google used its Actua display technology for the screen, which provides up to 2,000 nits of brightness, which is double the Pixel Watch 2's peak brightness. It can also dim as low as one nit with the always-on display, so you won't blind yourself looking at your watch in dark conditions. The refresh rate automatically adjusts between 1 and 60Hz, which should optimize performance and power efficiency.

Behind the scenes, the new Pixel Watch features a 420 mAh battery, up from 306 mAh in the previous version. Unfortunately, though, due to the increased brightness, the larger battery does not equate to more battery life. Google promises 24 hours of life with the always-on display, which is the same as the Pixel Watch 2. You should be able to bump that to 36 hours in Battery Saver mode, though.

Beyond those few subtle changes, much remains the same in terms of design from the Pixel Watch 2. The Pixel Watch 3 still features a 320 ppi resolution with Corning Gorilla Glass 5. There's still a side button and haptic crown for controlling the watch. The sensors remain the same, which include a compass, altimeter, red and infrared sensors for SpO2 monitoring, multipurpose electrical sensors for the ECG app, optical heart rate sensor, skin temperature sensor, and more.

The Pixel Watch 3 is still made from 100% recycled aluminum, and both sizes are available in a Matte Black Aluminum case with an Obsidian band and Polished Silver Aluminum with a Porcelain band. The 45mm watch also comes in Matte Hazel Aluminum with a Hazel band, and the 41mm model comes in Champagne Gold Aluminum with a Hazel band and Polished Silver Aluminum with a Rose Quartz band.

Pixel Watch 3 features

Google is aiming to appeal to runners with its latest Pixel Watch and has included new training features. You can now create running routines that include timed warmups and cooldowns, along with the ability to set target pace, heart rate, times, and distances. You can even set up interval routines with repeats. When you select one of your saved routines, you'll get real-time guidance on your wrist with audio and haptic cues. That way, you'll know if you're off pace, running beyond your desired heart rate zone, or if it's time for the cooldown without constantly looking down at your wrist.

Google is also taking a page from Garmin's book and providing running form analysis using advanced motion sensing and machine learning. After a run, you'll see a breakdown of cadence, stride length, vertical oscillation, and more. In the Fitbit app, you'll be able to see your weekly mileage, PRs, detailed running workout analysis, and more.

Also beneficial for athletes are the readiness score and cardio load tracking. Google says the readiness score is "more responsive and personalized to you." It uses information from your sleep tracking, resting heart rate, and heart rate variability to give you a better idea of your body's recovery level. Cardio load, on the other hand, cues you into how hard your heart is working. It will provide a target cardio load each day based on readiness levels, aiming to help you balance recovery and training.

Another Garmin-like feature is the Morning Brief (called Morning Report on Garmin). Each morning, you will see a summary of key health and fitness metrics, including your sleep, readiness score, progress towards weekly exercise goals, and whether any other health metrics are out of your normal range.

With the Pixel Watch 3, Google aimed to improve the connectivity of all its devices, encouraging you to stay in the Google ecosystem for more tech goods. The company added the ability to interact with your Nest Cam and Doorbell right from your wrist, allowing you to see notifications, live view, and two-way talk right on your wrist. For TV viewing, your Pixel Watch 3 will serve as a remote, allowing you to pause a show, turn up the volume, or change the channel. The watch can also serve as a remote for your Pixel phone's camera. Of course, you'll also have access to Google Maps, even when offline, and Google Wallet for payments.

Finally, Google is going beyond daily health and wellness with a new emergency health feature on the Pixel Watch 3. The new Loss of Pulse Detection feature can detect if a user loses their pulse and may be experiencing a medical emergency. To avoid mistakes, though, it will also look at physiological and motion data and use AI to decide if help should be called. If your watch deems help necessary, an alert with a timer to respond will pop up. Then, if you don't respond, it will send an automated voice message to emergency services with your location.

A weak or lost pulse can signify a potentially deadly medical emergency for a number of situations, such as cardiac arrest, poisoning, drug overdose, or other events. In such instances, the faster you can get help, the better, so this tool could be a significant life-saving one. Unfortunately, it's only going to be available in the UK and EU for now, but we hope to see this quickly come to the US as well.

Google Pixel Watch 3 pricing and availability

The Google Pixel Watch 3 is available for pre-order today and will begin shipping on September 10. Pricing starts at $349.99 for the 41mm and $399.99 for the 45mm