I've never given the Pixel Watch more than a second thought. The ceiling on Google's smartwatch has always felt so low due to the company's insistence on only offering a 41mm option. Thankfully, the Pixel Watch 3 breaks tradition with the introduction of a larger 45mm model. Add some slight design tweaks and a suite of compelling fitness-centric features, and I left my hands-on time with the Pixel Watch 3 seriously considering whether to buy one. Three iterations in, I think Google may have finally figured out how to make a compelling smartwatch.

Google Pixel Watch 3 The Google Pixel Watch 3 builds on the previous model, introducing a new 45mm size along with the original 41mm watch. Both options feature a larger display with double the brightness. It offers plenty of runner-centric features along with more connectivity with Google's ecosystem. Brand Google Heart Rate Monitor Yes Color Screen Yes Notification Support Yes Battery Life 24 hours with always-on display, 36 hours in battery saver mode Operating System Wear OS 5.0 Onboard GPS Yes Customizable Strap Yes Lens Material Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Case Material Recycled aluminum Weather Yes Case size 41mm, 45mm Display 320 ppi AMOLED LTPO display Battery 306 mAh Connectivity 4G LTE and UMTS3, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi, NFC, Ultra-Wideband Health sensors ​​Compass, altimeter, red and infrared sensors, multipurpose electrical sensors, multi-path optical heart rate sensor, 3-axis accelerometer, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, electrical sensor, skin temperature sensor, barometer, magnetometer Weight 45mm: 1.3 oz; 41mm: 1.1oz Mobile payments Yes Brightness 1-2,000 nits GPS US: GPS, Galileo, Glonass; ROW: GPS, Galileo, Glonass, Beidou, QZSS, Navic Fast charging Yes Expand $349 at Google

The bigger, brighter screen immediately caught my attention

With a smaller bezel, even the 41mm model looks larger than the Pixel Watch 2

As I mentioned, I’ve been let down by the minimal display options Google previously offered with the Pixel Watch. Seeing the new 45mm model in person, I was quite impressed by its size and design. Both models carry over the Actua AMOLED display technology Google has been developing for the past few years. The screen supports an increased peak brightness of 2,000 nits, or double the brightness of Pixel Watch 2's screen. Google confirmed that the new panel supports the DCI-P3 color gamut, so the display beams with color while in use.

Additionally, the Pixel Watch 3 features a slightly refreshed design. Google has managed to shrink the display bezels by 16 percent. According to the company’s metrics, the 41mm model features 10 percent more screen space than last year’s model. Meanwhile, the larger 45mm model offers 40 percent more screen real estate than the Pixel Watch 2.

Seeing the new 45mm model in person, I was quite impressed by its size and design.

I spent the bulk of my demo time with the 45mm model. I was delighted by how much space I had to interact with apps, scroll through menus and swipe from screen to screen. Four millimeters doesn’t exactly sound like much, but with something as small as a smartwatch, that’s extra precious space for notifications, calendar reminders, and more. I also found it easier to read data fitness apps and other services would display; even something as simple as the daily step tally was more legible on the larger display.

On top of larger displays, Google says the Pixel Watch 3 features a longer-lasting battery. With the always-on display (AOD) feature enabled, Google claims the Pixel Watch 3 offers 24 hours of battery life. With the Pixel Watch 2, the company made major strides to improve battery life when using GPS and fitness apps. I hope Qualcomm's more efficient SW5100 processor allows the Pixel Watch 3 to realistically sustain a full day of use while the AOD is active. Google says you can charge the Pixel Watch 3 to 50 percent charge in about 28 minutes.

The new Morning Brief is a great summary of your fitness progress

Google continues to innovate and invest in fitness apps

With the Pixel Watch 3, Google is introducing a Morning Brief feature. At the start of each day, the smartwatch will relay some interesting and up-to-date metrics to you. For instance, the daily summary will detail how well you slept, your readiness score, and how close you are to meeting your weekly fitness goals. Rather than having to scroll between menus and apps yourself, the Pixel Watch 3 will do that work for you. It’s also able to share your metrics with other apps to help you as your day begins.

Of course, the Pixel Watch 3 has a full suite of other fitness and wellness features. This includes some optimal workout routines that you can use at the gym or at home. In tandem with the readiness and cardio load tracking, the Pixel Watch 3 can assist in alerting you when you may want to rest before overexerting yourself. Those features should speak to those who use their smartwatch regularly at the gym or out on runs. I discovered that the cardio load tracking system can also help reduce the risk of injury by examining a target cardio load each day and comparing how hard your heart is working over time. With a Fitbit Premium membership, subscribers gain access to personalized, AI-powered recommendations to help meet fitness goals.

For runners, Pixel Watch 3 features advanced motion sensing technology. While I was unable to test it out myself, Google said that the Pixel Watch 3 uses machine learning to break down cadence, stride length, and vertical oscillation, to help improve running performance. With integrations in the Fitbit app, you can find some really neat details on your cardio performance over time. That said, this seems to really hinge on you running consistently, feeding more performance data to the Pixel Watch 3.

The Pixel Watch 3 has the potential to win me over

A strong first impression

Walking away from my hands-on time with the Pixel Watch 3, I'm pretty positive about what I've seen. That being said, I'll need to spend with the smartwatch to properly test its new Morning Briefing feature and cardio load tracking. I'm eager to see how these features may fit into my day-to-day life. It'll be interesting to see if they amount to meaningful changes in how I exercise or go about my day.

I think this is the most compelling year-on-year jump for the Pixel Watch ecosystem. With a new 45mm option, Google is catering to someone like myself who wants a larger display on their wrist. However, the 41mm should still serve as a great entry point. Google's decision to use a Qualcomm SW5100 chip should translate to fluid and fast responses while navigating menus. I got a taste of this during my time with the device, but it deserves more hands-on time.

The Pixel Watch 3 is launching with an assortment of color options to choose from for $349.99. The 45mm option will be available in Black, Silver, and Hazel. Band colors include Obsidian, Porcelain, and Hazel. The 41mm model features Black, Silver, Gold and Aluminum colors and an exclusive Rose Quartz band. Preorders are available now.

If you’re hungry for more Pixel news, Google also revealed the new Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL alongside the Pixel Buds Pro 2.