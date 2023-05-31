The Google Pixel Watch still feels like a relatively new release, but rumours are already swelling about its successor.

Our main source of information, thus far, comes via a 9to5Google report, which gives us our first taste of what to expect from the next Google smartwatch.

The report says that Google Pixel Watch 2 will launch alongside the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro in October 2023 - just as we saw with the first-generation Pixel Watch.

This time, we're expecting a move to a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor from the W5 series, instead of an Exynos chip as we saw on the original. It's quite a surprising move, given how closely Google has worked with Samsung on wearable tech - and it makes us wonder if Samsung will be making the move with the next Galaxy Watch, too.

There's no word yet as to which exact chip it'll be, but we wouldn't be surprised to see the same Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 that features in the new TicWatch Pro 5 - perhaps with some slight customisation for the Google release.

Elsewhere, we can expect improvements in the battery life department. The rumours claim that Google is achieving over a day of usage with the always-on display enabled. The current Pixel Watch can only manage 24 hours with the always-on display turned off, so this is a massive win in terms of usability.

Supposedly, the actual battery pack won't be significantly larger, it's simply thanks to the more efficient processor and the software improvements that will come along with Wear OS 4.

Finally, the report says that the Pixel Watch 2 will feature similar sensors to the Fitbit Sense 2. That mean's a new cEDA (continuous electrodermal activity) sensor that can track stress levels and a skin temperature sensor.

October 2023 - alongside Pixel 8 and 8 Pro

Likely around $349

The rumours say the Google Pixel Watch 2 will make its official debut at Google's annual hardware event, alongside the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro in the Autumn of 2023.

Previous events have mostly taken place in October, with the exception of 2020, where the event took place in September. This means we're quite confident that we'll see some Google hardware announcements in October 2023.

There haven't been any rumours about the pricing yet, but the Pixel Watch retails for $349.99 and we'd expect similar pricing for the new model, too.

Pixel Watch 2 design

Larger sizes?

There haven't been any design leaks just yet, so we're not exactly sure what to expect with the Google Pixel Watch 2.

Many people are hoping for the addition of more size options this time around, and we wouldn't be too surprised if that turns out to be the case. The original Pixel Watch is only available in 41mm, and it looks a little small for those of us with larger wrists.

Another thing that's high on the design wishlist is for the successor to have smaller bezels on its display. While the Pixel Watch does a great job of disguising its bezels, they are on the large side, and it would be nice to see them shrink a bit.

Pixel Watch 2 specs

Qualcomm Snapdragon W5-series SoC

Same sensors as the Fitbit Sense 2?

So far the only thing we've heard about the Pixel Watch 2's hardware is that we can expect a move to a Snapdragon processor, rather than Exynos.

This processor is said to be from Qualcomm's latest W5 series of chips, but we don't know which one just yet. The TicWatch Pro 5 just debuted with the Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 chipset, and it's possible we'll see that used in the Pixel Watch 2, as well.

There's also a regular Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chip that has been used in some smartwatches for the Chinese market, like the Oppo Watch 3, but so far we haven't seen these in Europe.

Rumours say the Pixel Watch 2 will gain a new cEDA sensor for tracking stress levels and a skin temperature sensor. This will likely be in addition to all the sensors found on the first Pixel Watch: GPS, accelerometer, altimeter, compass, gyroscope and optical heart rate sensor.

Pixel Watch 2 battery life

Over a day of usage with the always-on display enabled.

Rumours say that the Pixel Watch 2's battery isn't likely to be much larger than the original Pixel Watch battery. However, we can expect it to last significantly longer thanks to the more efficient processor and software tweaks that have been made in Wear OS 4.

There are not many specifics at the moment, just a suggestion that Google has been seeing over a day's use with the always-on display enabled - something that's not achievable with the current Pixel Watch.

Pixel Watch 2: What's happened so far?

May 30 2023: Google Pixel Watch 2 will switch to Snapdragon and have much better battery life, rumours say

According to 9to5Google, we'll be seeing a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset in the new wearable, and it'll be from the latest W5 lineup. The report also claims we'll see over a day of battery life with the always-on display enabled and similar health sensors to the Fitbit Sense 2.