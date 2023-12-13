Google Pixel Watch 2 $300 $350 Save $50 The Google Pixel Watch 2 is the perfect stocking stuffer this year - a device that's stylish and super useful. With its impressive features, including health tracking, customizable watch faces, and voice-activated Google Assistant, the Pixel Watch 2 is the perfect companion for anyone who wants to stay connected and productive on-the-go. $300 at Best Buy

The clock is ticking the year away, and we're just days away from the holidays. Yet, there's still time to get your hands on the Google Watch Pixel 2 which is currently on sale. And while there's still time to order the gorgeous timepiece and have it delivered before the holidays, the deal may expire soon.

Why you should get the Pixel Watch 2 ahead of the holidays

Having tested Google's newest timepiece right after its fall release, we can say it's a gorgeous wearable, which seamlessly integrates with your existing Google account. The thoughtful integration means that you can quickly and easily access your email, calendar, and other Google apps right from your wrist. It's an incredibly convenient feature for anyone who relies heavily on Google products for work or personal use.

In addition to its Google integration, the Pixel Watch 2 also boasts an impressive battery life. With up to 48 hours of use on a single charge, you can confidently wear your watch all day and night without worrying about it dying on you. And when it does need a charge, the watch charges quickly, so you can be back up and running in no time.

The fitness tracking features on the Pixel Watch 2 are another great selling point. Whether you're a dedicated athlete or simply looking to improve your overall health, the watch provides detailed insights into your daily activity, including steps taken and calories burned. It even offers guided breathing exercises to help you de-stress and relax, something we all desperately need.

What we didn't get to mention is just how absolutely gorgeous the Pixel Watch 2 is. While you can customize it with new bands, we just adore how it looks out of the box - elegant, simple, beautiful. So hurry up and place your order if you want one for yourself or someone close to you because we're running out of time before the holidays, and a watch can help you better keep track.