Google's upcoming Pixel Tablet has made an appearance at the Milan Design Week event in Italy just weeks ahead of what is expected to be its big unveiling.

The new tablet was already teased by Google some time ago, but it's expected to be properly unveiled during the Google I/O developer conference in May. Now it's made an appearance in Milan alongside other Google products including the Pixel Watch and Pixel 7.

Google Pixel, shaped by water

The "Shaped by Water" exhibit showed off various different Google products but it's the Pixel Tablet that will capture most of the imagination considering it hasn't been given a release date yet. We also haven't had specifications confirmed, although there are a few things that we can safely expect.

Those things include the Tensor G2 chip that already powers the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, while we also know that there will be Nest Hub functionality thanks to the included charging dock. There's also a new nano-ceramic finish that will allow for a new, quality feel that is thought to be similar to porcelain. We'll have to get our hands on this thing before we can pass any judgment on that of course.

As for other information, we don't yet know how much the Pixel Tablet will cost nor when it'll actually go on sale. A recent leak suggests that it'll come in four colours and be available to purchase in June, but that's something we'll need confirmation of. A $129 secondary charging dock also briefly appeared on Amazon before being removed, but with one thrown in the box, most people are unlikely to need it.

Google I/O will kick off on 10 May and the Pixel Tablet isn't the only thing we expect to be announced. The Pixel Fold and Pixel 7a are also thought to be on the horizon, so we won't be short of new things to look at soon enough.