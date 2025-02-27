If you're looking for an affordable yet powerful Android tablet that won’t break the bank and can double as a smart home device , look no further than the Google Pixel Tablet . Thanks to this new limited time offer, Google's tablet is available at one of its most attractive prices ever.

Currently, on Amazon, you can snag the 128GB Google Pixel Tablet for $299, which is $100 off its regular price of $399.

If you need additional storage, the 256GB Google Pixel Tablet is on sale for $379, saving you $120 off its standard price of $499. These offers are available for a limited time in both of the tablet's color options: hazel and porcelain.

The Pixel Tablet gives the iPad a run for its money

A larger screen, more storage space, and AI features

In the budget tablet space, Apple's base model iPad is undoubtedly one of the most compelling options. However, for $299, the Pixel Tablet gives the iPad a run for its money. The Pixel Tablet has an 11-inch screen, slightly larger than the iPad's 10.9-inch display, and also comes with double the storage space: 128GB vs. the iPad's 64GB.

If you want to utilize AI features, the Pixel Tablet supports Gemini, Google's AI assistant. In contrast, the iPad doesn't support Apple Intelligence due to its outdated A14 Bionic chipset. While the Tensor G2 chipset in the Pixel Tablet isn't Google's latest and greatest, for $300, you're still getting a chipset that delivers smooth and reliable performance, along with Google's renowned Pixel software experience, thanks to Android 15 support.

The Pixel Tablet also has a pretty efficient battery, which can last up to 12 hours on a single charge, while the iPad offers up to 10 hours. If you have a Pixel smartphone, it works seamlessly with the Pixel tablet, letting you copy and paste messages and photos from your phone to the device. If you use Pixel Buds Pro, your earbuds will automatically switch from your Pixel phone to the Pixel tablet, similar to how AirPods do with an iPad and iPhone.

If you're looking for an Android tablet but don't want to spend a lot of money, the Pixel Tablet offers a lot of value for $299. It is especially competitive with Apple’s 10th-generation iPad, which is similarly priced. This deal on Amazon is only available for a limited time, so act fast if you want it.

