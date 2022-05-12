We're slowly learning more about the upcoming Pixel Tablet, it was first teased at its annual developer conference, I/O 2022, then expanded on at the Made by Google event.

It's been a long time since we've seen a first-party Android tablet from Google, with the most recent being the Pixel C, way back in 2015. Understandably, there's a lot of excitement about this device, so we've gathered up everything you need to know, right here.

What does Pixel tablet feature?

Google still hasn't revealed a screen size, but it initially said it would be "on the larger side". From the images and footage shown, it looks like it could be around the same size as the iPad Air.

There is also a camera on the back of the tablet in the corner. The Home Screen UI was shown with app icons for Photos, Google TV, Drive, Keep, Sheets, Docs, Play Store, as well as widgets for the weather and date and even a Google search bar (with what looks like a Google Assistant mic and Google Lens symbol in the search field). There was also a menu bar alongside search with app icons for Gmail, Chrome, YouTube, etc.

Aside from what Google showed in its teaser video and discussed on stage at Made by Google, details are thin. Here's what we know so far about the Pixel tablet:

Nest Hub functionality

Aesthetically, It looks a lot like a Nest Hub display, and it turns out there's a reason for that. The Pixel Tablet can be paired with a magnetic speaker dock that essentially turns it into a giant Nest Hub while keeping the tablet charged up.

The dock will boost the device's audio capabilities, too, so you can just attach it and seamlessly start enjoying music or TV shows with excellent sound.

Google said this feature is designed to "transition from a delightful part of your home to an entertainment device you can take anywhere – making it one of the most versatile and adaptable tablets ever."

"It transforms your tablet from something that sits in your drawer to an integral part of your life."

In the time since launch, leaks have confirmed that the dock will be included as standard, and additional docks will be made available to purchase separately. The additional docks will reportedly retail for $129, which hints at a premium price for the tablet.

Google also mentioned that smart home controls will always be easily accessible by voice or touch, so it could prove to be an extremely useful tool for controlling your automation.

Google Tensor-powered

The Pixel Tablet will be powered by Google Tensor G2, the same powerful hardware found in the new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. This means it will be an extremely capable device, not using lower-spec hardware that you'd typically find in a Nest Hub.

Google's Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones launched with the first generation Tensor chip. Tensor is Google's in-house SoC. It uses a mix of components that Google has either designed or licensed. Google has spent a lot of time hammering home Tensor's artificial intelligence and machine learning advantages. The first generation was already impressive, so we've got high hopes for the new chips.

New ceramic finish

The tablet is manufactured using a new coating process, which applies a nano-ceramic coating over the device's aluminium chassis. Google says the new finish is inspired by porcelain, so we imagine it will be cool to the touch.

At first glance, the new coating reminded us of the Google Pixel 5, but since that had a more plastic feel on the hand, it might not be so similar.

We also noticed that there are at least two versions of the tablet, one with a white bezel and one with a black bezel, so we expect a choice of two or more colour options.

Leaks have backed this up, and it's widely reported that the Pixel tablet will be sold with four colour options. Though we've still only seen two of them.

This includes a model with a green rear panel and a black bezel, as well as a beige/off-white model with a white front bezel.

How much does Pixel tablet cost?

Pixel tablet US price: Not announced yet

Not announced yet Pixel tablet UK price: Not announced yet

Pricing hasn't been revealed, but Google described it as a "premium-style" tablet, suggesting that it may be priced closer to an iPad than a budget Android tablet. Given the Tensor chipset on board, that makes a lot of sense.

As we mentioned, the dock is supposedly included in the box, and will sell separately for over $100 - so it's not likely to be a budget device.

When can you buy Pixel tablet?

Pixel tablet release date: Sometime in 2023

Sometime in 2023 Possibly on sale in June

Google said it's aiming to make the Pixel tablet available next year. It tends to launch hardware in the autumn, so the Pixel tablet could land in the second half of 2023. But time will tell.

Recent rumours are pointing to a launch at Google I/O 2023, with devices on sale in June. Which would be welcome news.

