Google has already confirmed that it's having another go at the tablet game and the Pixel Tablet is expected to have more details shared at Google I/O in May. But we don't have to wait that long to learn all about the hotly anticipated device.

That's because a leak has given us all kinds of little bits of information about a product that we'd already had confirmed but didn't really know all that much about. That leak includes how many colours will be offered as well as a surprise addition to the overall package.

Four colours and an included dock

This latest leak comes courtesy of the folks at 9to5Google, with the outlet reporting that the Pixel Tablet will come with four colour options. We'd already seen a green one as well as a white/beige effort, but now we also know that we can expect four colours in total to be offered while the tablet itself will have an aluminium finish with a nano-ceramic finish. That's apparently going to feel similar to porcelain, which sounds pretty neat.

In terms of specifications, we are told to expect Google's Tensor G2 chip to be paired with 8GB of RAM and the whole thing will run Android 13. There will be two storage options offered, but the real surprise is something that's going to come in the box.

Google had already shown off a fancy magnetic charging dock and now 9to5Google says that it'll include it in the box with both storage options of the Pixel Tablet, which is pretty great. The dock can also charge the tablet and when it's all hooked up it effectively turns it into something similar to a Google Nest Hub.

Need another dock? A different 9to5Google report has it costing $129 based on an Amazon listing that has now been removed. We don't yet know how much the Pixel Tablet itself will cost, but the fact that the dock will cost $129 might suggest we shouldn't expect the tablet to be on the cheap side of things.

The Pixel Tablet is expected to be fully unveiled on 10 May with sales likely to begin in June.