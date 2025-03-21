There's been a lot of buzz about iPads lately, especially with the brand-new 11th generation iPad and M3 iPad Air launching, and the price drop of the 10th generation iPad. While the base iPad is a fantastic budget tablet, it does have competition in the Android market, particularly from the Google Pixel Tablet , which is on sale ahead of Amazon's Spring Sales event .

Currently on Amazon, you can snag the Google Pixel Tablet for $279, saving you $120 off its regular price of $399, its lowest price of the year. This deal is for the 128GB storage model, available in two colors: hazel and porcelain.

If you need more storage, the 256GB Pixel Tablet is on sale for $360, which is $140 off. Both of these offers are only available for a limited time. You can check out the deal below.

Google Pixel Tablet $279 $399 Save $120 The Google Pixel Tablet was released in 2023 and offers Gemini AI along with smart home integrations. Those make this a forward-looking tablet and offer flexibility in its use. Plus, it has a high resolution display that's great to look at. Brand Google Storage 128GB / 256GB CPU Google Tensor G2 Memory 8GB Operating System Android 13 Battery Up to 12 hours Expand $279 at Amazon

Is the Pixel Tablet worth it?

Its worth giving it a chance

Google / Pocket-lint

If you're undecided between getting the Pixel Tablet or an iPad, let me help you out. For starters, compared to the 10th and 11th generation iPads, the Pixel Tablet features a slightly larger 11-inch screen, while both iPads have a 10.9-inch display. Additionally, the Pixel Tablet's display boasts a higher pixel density at 276 PPI (pixels per inch), compared to the iPad's 264 PPI.

In terms of storage, the Pixel Tablet offers double the capacity of the base 10th generation iPad, with 128GB versus 64GB. However, the new 11th generation iPad also has 128GB, matching the Pixel Tablet, yet it is priced at $350, which is $71 higher than the Pixel Tablet's $279 deal price.

Where the Pixel Tablet falls short compared to both the iPads is its processor. Although the Pixel Tablet's Tensor G2 chipset is sufficient for basic tasks like browsing the web, watching videos, light gaming, and more, it does fall behind the A14 and A16 chipsets found in the 10th and 11th generation iPads, respectively, in terms of single-core and multi-core performance. However, as I mentioned, if you're not using your tablet for demanding tasks, you probably won't notice this.

The Pixel Tablet is a great Android tablet if you're on a budget, and it's hard to glance over for a sale price of $279 for a limited time on Amazon. Plus, if you have a Pixel smartphone, the Pixel Tablet is a great companion device since you can copy and paste messages and photos to it.